Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Engaged! Actor Proposed Over the Holidays, Insider Confirms After She Debuts Ring at 2025 Golden Globes

As OK! reported, though the Euphoria star attended this year's Globes solo, she did nothing to hide the sparkler on her finger.

In fact, a "recently engaged reporter" from the LA Times at the event claimed they held up their hand to show off their own ring to the Emmy winner, to which Zendaya "responded by flashing her own bling on her left hand, doing a sort of jazz-fingers motion."

When the reporter flat out asked Zendaya if she was engaged, the fashion icon "kept showing her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously."