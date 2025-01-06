Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Engaged! Actor Proposed Over the Holidays, Insider Confirms After She Debuts Ring at 2025 Golden Globes
After Zendaya flaunted a new diamond ring on that finger at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, an insider confirmed to a news outlet the very next day that the actress is indeed engaged to beau Tom Holland.
The source claimed the British actor, 28, popped the question to the Disney Channel alum, also 28, sometime between Christmas and New Year's Eve while they were alone at one of her homes.
The pair first met while starring in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming together, with their romance being confirmed in 2021 when they were spotted kissing.
As OK! reported, though the Euphoria star attended this year's Globes solo, she did nothing to hide the sparkler on her finger.
In fact, a "recently engaged reporter" from the LA Times at the event claimed they held up their hand to show off their own ring to the Emmy winner, to which Zendaya "responded by flashing her own bling on her left hand, doing a sort of jazz-fingers motion."
When the reporter flat out asked Zendaya if she was engaged, the fashion icon "kept showing her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously."
Despite not attending many Hollywood events together, the lovebirds leap at the opportunity to work side by side.
"It’s just perfect when you’re on set, and a director will give you a note maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, it’s just that, like, familiar glance, like: ‘I can’t wait to talk about that later!’" the British actor explained in a recent interview.
"That’s where Zendaya and I have been such a strong couple, in the spirit of being able to relate with one another on something that is very, very unique," he added.
The Dune actress agreed, sharing in her own interview that filming with her now-fiancé is "like second nature, if anything."
"You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down," she raved. "I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."
After playing romantic interests in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the duo reprised their roles for 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.
