or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > zendaya
OK LogoCOUPLES

Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Gives Surprise Update on Star's Wedding to Tom Holland

Photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya
Source: Mega

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, revealed that she and Tom Holland have not started planning their wedding.

Profile Image

July 29 2025, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya and Tom Holland still have no plans to rush down the aisle.

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, revealed that wedding planning hasn't even begun for the couple since their engagement late last year.

"The process hasn't even started yet," Roach said during a July 18 interview with E! News.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya
Source: @tomholland2013/Instagram

Despite their high-profile romance, the couple have kept details on their relationship private.

Article continues below advertisement

"Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune so she's away doing that," he added.

Despite their engagement over six months ago, Roach emphasized that the actress' busy career takes priority. "It's so many movies, so we have time," he added. "We have a lot of time."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya
Source: Mega

Zendaya’s movie commitments are taking priority over wedding plans for now.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans hoping for dress details may need to wait. When asked what kind of bride Zendaya will be, Roach playfully claimed she would be "a secret bride."

Roach also shared his thoughts on the couple's romance. "I know that they really love each other and they have for a really long time," he stated. "The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."

A report confirmed the couple's engagement in January after Zendaya sported a stunning engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. A source revealed that Holland, 29, managed to surprise Zendaya, 28, with his proposal.

MORE ON:
zendaya

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Tom and Zendaya had discussed marriage over the years, but Zendaya had no idea he was planning to propose," the insider shared. "They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well."

People, upon confirming the engagement in January, quoted a source close to the couple stating that Zendaya "tried to keep it a secret but was very excited to show off her ring."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya
Source: Mega

Tom Holland proposed to Zendaya with her father’s blessing in late 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Holland's father, Dominic Holland, later disclosed that his son took a traditional approach by asking Zendaya's father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, for his blessing.

"Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter," Dominic shared in a Patreon blog post.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya
Source: Mega

Zendaya once said working with Tom Holland felt ‘extra safe’ and like 'second nature.'

The two first met while filming 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming but didn't confirm their relationship until 2021. Despite the high-profile romance, they have consistently been private about their dating life.

In her November 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Zendaya described working with Tom as "strangely comfortable."

She elaborated that it felt like "second nature," adding, "You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.