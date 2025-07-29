Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Gives Surprise Update on Star's Wedding to Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland still have no plans to rush down the aisle.
Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, revealed that wedding planning hasn't even begun for the couple since their engagement late last year.
"The process hasn't even started yet," Roach said during a July 18 interview with E! News.
"Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune so she's away doing that," he added.
Despite their engagement over six months ago, Roach emphasized that the actress' busy career takes priority. "It's so many movies, so we have time," he added. "We have a lot of time."
Fans hoping for dress details may need to wait. When asked what kind of bride Zendaya will be, Roach playfully claimed she would be "a secret bride."
Roach also shared his thoughts on the couple's romance. "I know that they really love each other and they have for a really long time," he stated. "The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."
A report confirmed the couple's engagement in January after Zendaya sported a stunning engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. A source revealed that Holland, 29, managed to surprise Zendaya, 28, with his proposal.
"Tom and Zendaya had discussed marriage over the years, but Zendaya had no idea he was planning to propose," the insider shared. "They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well."
People, upon confirming the engagement in January, quoted a source close to the couple stating that Zendaya "tried to keep it a secret but was very excited to show off her ring."
Holland's father, Dominic Holland, later disclosed that his son took a traditional approach by asking Zendaya's father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, for his blessing.
"Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter," Dominic shared in a Patreon blog post.
The two first met while filming 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming but didn't confirm their relationship until 2021. Despite the high-profile romance, they have consistently been private about their dating life.
In her November 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Zendaya described working with Tom as "strangely comfortable."
She elaborated that it felt like "second nature," adding, "You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him."