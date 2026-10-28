Politics Tom Homan Is 'Rubbing Salt' in Kristi Noem’s Wounds by Using Controversial Luxury Jet Amid DHS Tensions, Report Says Source: MEGA Tom Homan traveled on the jet amid his feud with Kristin Noem. Frank Yemi Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:57 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tom Homan appears to have flown aboard a $53 million luxury aircraft linked to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, adding a new twist to their bitter rivalry within President Donald Trump's administration. According to an October 28 report, the border czar appeared to travel to Puerto Rico aboard one of the Gulfstream jets purchased while Noem was still leading the Department of Homeland Security.

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Homan's Puerto Rico Trip Raises Eyebrows

Source: MEGA Tom Homan's flight to Puerto Rico raised questions.

Flight-tracking records show a Gulfstream G650 departing Washington's Reagan National Airport for San Juan on Tuesday, October 20, before flying to West Palm Beach, Fla., the following day. Photographs released by Homeland Security Investigations in Puerto Rico showed Homan stepping off a business aircraft with a similar color scheme to the jet. A partially visible registration number also appeared to match, although officials did not confirm the aircraft's identity. The report by PunchUp described Homan's apparent use of the jet as "rubbing salt" in Noem's wounds following her dismissal.

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Luxury Aircraft Sparked Spending Controversy

Source: MEGA Former DHS head Kristi Noem faced criticism for her jet spending spree.

The aircraft was one of two Gulfstream G650S acquired as part of a $304 million, five-plane purchase from Daedalus Aviation on March 24, the day Noem formally left office. Senate Democrats said each Gulfstream cost $53 million and was purchased for more than $11 million above its previous sale price. Senators Patty Murray and Chris Murphy had previously disclosed plans to allocate one aircraft for Homan and other senior officials, while another was leased to the FBI for Director Kash Patel. They criticized what they called an "in-house private jet service."

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Noem and Homan's Feud Intensifies

Source: MEGA Noem and Homan clashed over how to handle immigration.

The reported flight comes against a backdrop of a feud between Noem and Homan over immigration enforcement, contracts and authority within DHS. Their relationship reportedly deteriorated so badly that they barely communicated. Tensions intensified in January when Trump sent Homan to oversee the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, Minn., following the deaths of two American citizens. Trump announced Noem's removal on March 5 after contentious congressional hearings. Her tenure had also been shadowed by controversy over a separate luxury Boeing 737 equipped with a bedroom, showers and a bar.

DHS and White House Defend Official Travel

Source: MEGA The White House claimed the travel was immigration related.