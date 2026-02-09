or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip
OK LogoNEWS

Kristi Noem Faces Impeachment Threat as Donald Trump Sends Tom Homan to Minnesota

Split photo of Kristi Noem, Donald Trump & Tom Homan
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump assigned Tom Homan to travel to Minnesota amid growing impeachment pressure on Kristi Noem.

Profile Image

Feb. 9 2026, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump has made a significant move by appointing Tom Homan, a longtime immigration enforcer, to oversee Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota.

The White House labeled this decision as an internal reshuffling, but critics argue it aims to address the fallout from deadly ICE shootings in Minneapolis.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump appointed Tom Homan to oversee ICE operations in Minnesota.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appointed Tom Homan to oversee ICE operations in Minnesota.

Article continues below advertisement

Last month has seen two U.S. citizens killed during ICE operations in Minnesota. The first victim was 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, followed by Alex Pretti, also 37, an intensive care nurse. Pretti’s death has prompted congressional scrutiny and sparked calls for the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good were killed during ICE operations.
Source: MEGA

Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good were killed during ICE operations.

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, January 26, Trump confirmed Homan’s new role, stating he would “report directly to me.”

He also mentioned having a “very good call” with Democratic Governor Tim Walz, who expressed his desire for impartial investigations into the recent shootings and a reduction in federal agents in Minnesota. Walz noted that Trump agreed to discuss an independent investigation with the Department of Homeland Security.

MORE ON:
Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tom Homan was assigned to Minnesota after the fatal shooting
Source: MEGA

Tom Homan was assigned to Minnesota after the fatal shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Homan’s appointment signals a shift in strategy from Noem’s focus on deportation numbers. Homan advocates for targeted removals aimed at undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that Homan would oversee arrests of “the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” while investigations into alleged charity fraud in Minneapolis continue.

Article continues below advertisement

The situation escalated when Pretti was shot and killed by ICE agents during a protest. Initially, DHS officials claimed that agents acted in self-defense, alleging that Pretti threatened them with a weapon.

However, video evidence contradicts this claim, as witnesses did not see Pretti pose a threat. His family and friends argue that he was a compassionate caregiver who was deeply troubled by the administration’s immigration enforcement actions.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Democrats called for Kristi Noem’s impeachment.
Source: MEGA

Democrats called for Kristi Noem’s impeachment.

In the wake of Pretti’s death, pressure on Noem has intensified. House Democrats have called for her impeachment, with 145 members demanding action. Some Democrats from swing districts have also requested her resignation. However, party leaders are framing the moment as a chance to “remove” or “fire” the secretary. Even some GOP lawmakers have sought testimony from ICE and Border Patrol officials. Senator Rand Paul has scheduled hearings for this month.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.