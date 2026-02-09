Kristi Noem Faces Impeachment Threat as Donald Trump Sends Tom Homan to Minnesota

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump has made a significant move by appointing Tom Homan, a longtime immigration enforcer, to oversee Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota. The White House labeled this decision as an internal reshuffling, but critics argue it aims to address the fallout from deadly ICE shootings in Minneapolis.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump appointed Tom Homan to oversee ICE operations in Minnesota.

Last month has seen two U.S. citizens killed during ICE operations in Minnesota. The first victim was 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, followed by Alex Pretti, also 37, an intensive care nurse. Pretti’s death has prompted congressional scrutiny and sparked calls for the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Source: MEGA Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good were killed during ICE operations.

On Monday, January 26, Trump confirmed Homan’s new role, stating he would “report directly to me.” He also mentioned having a “very good call” with Democratic Governor Tim Walz, who expressed his desire for impartial investigations into the recent shootings and a reduction in federal agents in Minnesota. Walz noted that Trump agreed to discuss an independent investigation with the Department of Homeland Security.

Source: MEGA Tom Homan was assigned to Minnesota after the fatal shooting.

Homan’s appointment signals a shift in strategy from Noem’s focus on deportation numbers. Homan advocates for targeted removals aimed at undocumented immigrants with criminal records. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that Homan would oversee arrests of “the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” while investigations into alleged charity fraud in Minneapolis continue.

The situation escalated when Pretti was shot and killed by ICE agents during a protest. Initially, DHS officials claimed that agents acted in self-defense, alleging that Pretti threatened them with a weapon. However, video evidence contradicts this claim, as witnesses did not see Pretti pose a threat. His family and friends argue that he was a compassionate caregiver who was deeply troubled by the administration’s immigration enforcement actions.

Source: MEGA Democrats called for Kristi Noem’s impeachment.