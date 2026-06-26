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Tom Sandoval Endured 'Abuse for Months' Before Filing Restraining Order Against Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, Insider Claims

Photo of Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson.
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval gets restraining order against girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson.

June 26 2026, Updated 8:05 a.m. ET

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Tom Sandoval allegedly suffered "physical and mental abuse" for months before he filed for a restraining order against ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson.

Sandoval alleged that his girlfriend manipulated and gaslighted him by recording footage of their interactions after he tried to escape her physical abuse.

Her alleged abuse led to a physical altercation serious enough for the Vanderpump star to get emergency medical attention.

"The impact of the blow was so forceful that it caused my vision to blur,” Sandoval alleged. “I sustained a bruise near my temple and eyebrow ridge and bled from my ear and neck as a result of Ms. Robinson striking me that night."

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Tom Sandoval Surprisingly Helped Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson After Abuse

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Image of Tom Sandoval helped Victoria Lee Robinson's mother with financial assistance.
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval helped Victoria Lee Robinson's mother with financial assistance.

When the reality star threatened to report the incident to the police, Robinson allegedly turned the tables and claimed she was the one being violated. However, the reality TV star was in a spare bedroom, while he waited for authorities to arrive at the location.

"Ms. Robinson was arrested when it became clear that she had attacked me," he said.

However, he noted that he tried to help the model and added, "As I saw her being arrested, in the heat of the moment, I asked the police officers the process by which she could be bailed out,” he claimed. I even foolishly accepted Ms. Robinson’s phone call from jail and lent her mother financial assistance for the bail. In hindsight, I deeply regret that decision."

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Image of Tom Sandoval was allegedly abused by girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson.
Source: @tomsandoval/Instagram

Tom Sandoval was allegedly abused by girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson.

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Tom Sandoval Had Suffered the Abuse for Months

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Image of Tom Sandoval supported girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson and her dad.
Source: @tomsandoval/Instagram

Tom Sandoval supported girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson and her dad.

According to insiders, the TV personality had endured months of abuse before filing the restraining order and this was just the beginning, as the reality star claimed he had also provided financial support to Robinson's family.

Insiders told Us Weekly, "For the most part, Tom has been supporting Victoria and her dad as Tom has been paying the rent and utilities. Victoria’s dad has been living in the house for free. He put up with far too much for too long."

Sandoval reportedly has requested that both Robinson and her father Will, leave his house situated in Los Angeles. "I genuinely fear returning to the [home] while [Victoria] and her father remain there," he alleged.

Image of Victoria Lee Robinson was arrested after Tom Sandoval's report of assault.
Source: @victorialeerobinson/Instagram

Victoria Lee Robinson was arrested after Tom Sandoval's report of assault.

Per Us Weekly, an insider claimed that the pair has officially broken up. Sandoval had previously been in the public eye due to relationship drama with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, and Robinson’s assault case adds another turbulent chapter to his life.

The next court date is scheduled for July 16, when authorities reportedly will determine whether the temporary restraining order will be extended.

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