Tom Sandoval Files Restraining Order Against Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, Accuses Her of Verbal and Physical Abuse After Model's Arrest
June 25 2026, Updated 5:47 p.m. ET
Tom Sandoval has filed a restraining order against his girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, following an intense altercation that led to the model's arrest.
In court documents obtained by OK!, the Vanderpump Rules star accused Robinson of verbally and physically abusing him after a night of drinking. The legal papers featured several photos of Sandoval's alleged injuries — including bruising above his eyebrow, a red scratch on the back of his neck and irritation on his ear. An additional image showcased a large hole in a door.
The restraining order appeared to be Sandoval's breaking point in what TMZ reported was "the final straw in their rocky relationship in which he says he was often mistreated."
Tom Sandoval Claims Girlfriend Hit Him So Hard His Vision Blurred
The reality television star claimed Robinson's alleged abuse occurred during a verbal argument when he noticed she was filming him.
The heated conversation prompted the model's father, Will Robinson, to become aggressive, per Tom, who then locked himself in a room for protection.
Despite his efforts, Tom accused Victoria's dad of "punching a large hole" through the door before inserting his face in the opening and threatening him.
Later in the volatile night, Tom claimed Victoria attacked him at the home and hit him in the face and head, allegedly striking him so hard that his vision blurred.
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Tom purported Victoria proceeded to start recording after the alleged assault in an attempt to look like a victim.
At the time of the alleged attack, Victoria and her father were living with Tom. Per TMZ, "Will is also accused of lunging at Tom and putting him in a bear hug the night of June 3, just before she allegedly assaulted him."
Tom Sandoval's Girlfriend Allegedly Tracked Him With an AirTag
The Bravolebrity ultimately called police before the night was over. After responding to the scene, cops arrested Robinson.
In his restraining order filing, Tom claimed abuse had been present in his relationship prior to the night of Victoria’s arrest, alleging she previously punched him in the face, threw a full bottle of Gatorade at him, verbally abused him, changed passwords on his phone and social media, as well as tracked him using an AirTag.
Tom additionally accused Victoria of calling him a "f---ing loser" and declaring she could do better than him. As part of his restraining order, Tom requested for Victoria and her dad to be forced to leave the home immediately.