Tom Sandoval and Ex Victoria Lee Robinson Head to Court in Restraining Order Fight

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Tom Sandoval’s latest off-screen drama is headed for a courtroom. Victoria Lee Robinson, Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, filed for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the Vanderpump Rules alum, alleging physical and verbal abuse during their relationship. On July 6, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied the temporary request for now. The judge ruled that because Sandoval already had a domestic violence restraining order against Robinson, a properly noticed hearing is required before her petition can be considered. Both sides’ competing restraining order requests are scheduled to be heard July 16.

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Competing Claims

Source: MEGA Victoria Lee Robinson accused Tom Sandoval of physical and verbal abuse.

Robinson, 33, dated Sandoval, 42, from January 2024 to June 2026. In her declaration, she alleged that Sandoval routinely abused her, including “shoving me down a flight of stairs in his home, pushing me to the ground at a hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, while visiting my terminally ill grandfather,” and a “violent” June 3 incident. “I am fearful of my own wellbeing and the wellbeing of my father, who has also been the victim of [Sandoval’s] verbal and physical abuse, resulting in injuries requiring medical intervention to address,” Robinson claimed.

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Source: MEGA Tom Sandoval denied the allegations through his representative.

Sandoval’s representative denied the allegations in a statement to People, saying, “Tom has made it clear he never physically harmed Victoria.” The representative also said Sandoval “lived in fear of her repeated physical attacks and unpredictable behavior” and would present evidence through the legal process.

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The June 3 Altercation

Source: MEGA She also claimed Tom Sandoval pushed her father toward a lit fire pit.

Robinson claimed Sandoval argued with her father, J. Will Robinson, and attacked her after realizing she was recording. She alleged Sandoval grabbed her and twisted her arm while trying to take her phone. She further claimed Sandoval “violently and maliciously” shoved her father into a lit fire pit. Although she was arrested in that incident, video later surfaced that appeared to show Sandoval pushing her father, who fell toward the fire pit, after he grabbed Sandoval.

Why These Cases Get Complicated

Source: MEGA Legal experts said high-profile cases often become reputation battles.