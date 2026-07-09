Tom Sandoval and Ex Victoria Lee Robinson Head to Court in Restraining Order Fight
July 9 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Tom Sandoval’s latest off-screen drama is headed for a courtroom.
Victoria Lee Robinson, Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, filed for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the Vanderpump Rules alum, alleging physical and verbal abuse during their relationship. On July 6, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied the temporary request for now.
The judge ruled that because Sandoval already had a domestic violence restraining order against Robinson, a properly noticed hearing is required before her petition can be considered. Both sides’ competing restraining order requests are scheduled to be heard July 16.
Competing Claims
Robinson, 33, dated Sandoval, 42, from January 2024 to June 2026. In her declaration, she alleged that Sandoval routinely abused her, including “shoving me down a flight of stairs in his home, pushing me to the ground at a hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, while visiting my terminally ill grandfather,” and a “violent” June 3 incident.
“I am fearful of my own wellbeing and the wellbeing of my father, who has also been the victim of [Sandoval’s] verbal and physical abuse, resulting in injuries requiring medical intervention to address,” Robinson claimed.
Sandoval’s representative denied the allegations in a statement to People, saying, “Tom has made it clear he never physically harmed Victoria.”
The representative also said Sandoval “lived in fear of her repeated physical attacks and unpredictable behavior” and would present evidence through the legal process.
- Tom Sandoval Endured 'Abuse for Months' Before Filing Restraining Order Against Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, Insider Claims
- Tom Sandoval Files Restraining Order Against Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, Accuses Her of Verbal and Physical Abuse After Model's Arrest
- Who Is Tom Sandoval's Ex-Girlfriend? 4 Things to Know About Victoria Lee Robinson Amid Domestic Violence Allegations
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The June 3 Altercation
Robinson claimed Sandoval argued with her father, J. Will Robinson, and attacked her after realizing she was recording. She alleged Sandoval grabbed her and twisted her arm while trying to take her phone.
She further claimed Sandoval “violently and maliciously” shoved her father into a lit fire pit. Although she was arrested in that incident, video later surfaced that appeared to show Sandoval pushing her father, who fell toward the fire pit, after he grabbed Sandoval.
Why These Cases Get Complicated
“Restraining orders in high-profile cases are tricky,” said Randy Kessler, founding partner of Atlanta-based Kessler & Solomiany Family Law. While not involved in this case, he has extensive experience representing — and opposing — reality TV stars and other celebrities.
“In purely criminal cases, the goal is to stay out of jail, but with restraining order cases, which are often civil, not criminal in nature, often the main goal of the accused is to preserve their reputation and career,” he explained.
“Accusations can be harmful to a career but a public trial can be even worse,” Kessler said. “Suffering through cross examination can be ten times worse than defending written allegations with thoughtful responses. At least when responding to legal pleadings in writing, you have time to consider how to respond as opposed to being under the gun on the witness stand.”