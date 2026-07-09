or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Tom Sandoval
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Tom Sandoval and Ex Victoria Lee Robinson Head to Court in Restraining Order Fight

Photo of Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson.
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson head toward a court hearing.

Profile Image

July 9 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tom Sandoval’s latest off-screen drama is headed for a courtroom.

Victoria Lee Robinson, Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, filed for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the Vanderpump Rules alum, alleging physical and verbal abuse during their relationship. On July 6, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied the temporary request for now.

The judge ruled that because Sandoval already had a domestic violence restraining order against Robinson, a properly noticed hearing is required before her petition can be considered. Both sides’ competing restraining order requests are scheduled to be heard July 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Competing Claims

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Victoria Lee Robinson accused Tom Sandoval of physical and verbal abuse.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Lee Robinson accused Tom Sandoval of physical and verbal abuse.

Robinson, 33, dated Sandoval, 42, from January 2024 to June 2026. In her declaration, she alleged that Sandoval routinely abused her, including “shoving me down a flight of stairs in his home, pushing me to the ground at a hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, while visiting my terminally ill grandfather,” and a “violent” June 3 incident.

“I am fearful of my own wellbeing and the wellbeing of my father, who has also been the victim of [Sandoval’s] verbal and physical abuse, resulting in injuries requiring medical intervention to address,” Robinson claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Tom Sandoval denied the allegations through his representative.
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval denied the allegations through his representative.

Sandoval’s representative denied the allegations in a statement to People, saying, “Tom has made it clear he never physically harmed Victoria.”

The representative also said Sandoval “lived in fear of her repeated physical attacks and unpredictable behavior” and would present evidence through the legal process.

MORE ON:
Tom Sandoval

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The June 3 Altercation

Image of She also claimed Tom Sandoval pushed her father toward a lit fire pit.
Source: MEGA

She also claimed Tom Sandoval pushed her father toward a lit fire pit.

Robinson claimed Sandoval argued with her father, J. Will Robinson, and attacked her after realizing she was recording. She alleged Sandoval grabbed her and twisted her arm while trying to take her phone.

She further claimed Sandoval “violently and maliciously” shoved her father into a lit fire pit. Although she was arrested in that incident, video later surfaced that appeared to show Sandoval pushing her father, who fell toward the fire pit, after he grabbed Sandoval.

Why These Cases Get Complicated

Image of Legal experts said high-profile cases often become reputation battles.
Source: MEGA

Legal experts said high-profile cases often become reputation battles.

“Restraining orders in high-profile cases are tricky,” said Randy Kessler, founding partner of Atlanta-based Kessler & Solomiany Family Law. While not involved in this case, he has extensive experience representing — and opposing — reality TV stars and other celebrities.

“In purely criminal cases, the goal is to stay out of jail, but with restraining order cases, which are often civil, not criminal in nature, often the main goal of the accused is to preserve their reputation and career,” he explained.

“Accusations can be harmful to a career but a public trial can be even worse,” Kessler said. “Suffering through cross examination can be ten times worse than defending written allegations with thoughtful responses. At least when responding to legal pleadings in writing, you have time to consider how to respond as opposed to being under the gun on the witness stand.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.