Who Is Tom Sandoval's Ex-Girlfriend? 4 Things to Know About Victoria Lee Robinson Amid Domestic Violence Allegations
July 5 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Victoria Lee Robinson Is a Model
Tom Sandoval dated his now-ex-girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, for two years before domestic violence allegations emerged.
The Vanderpump Rules star's former love is a model signed to Ford Models, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has worked with various brands and magazines, including De'Huer and Maxim Australia.
Robinson has nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram as of press time.
Victoria Lee Robinson Was Romantically Linked to Leonardo Dicaprio
In 2016, Robinson sparked dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio after they were spotted leaving an after-party for Justin Bieber's Purpose tour in New York City.
During an appearance on an April 2025 episode of the "Viall Files" podcast, she confirmed she once had a "little thing" with the Titanic actor but clarified she was "never" in a relationship with him.
"So, him and I are still really good," she said of DiCaprio. "Well, we're not really good friends now. If we see each other in passing, we're cool. I'm actually closer to Tobey Maguire, his really good friend."
Robinson explained, "We would hang out as friends for most of the time. We would go out, and we'd meet up and all girls would just, like, swarm him and stare at him. It was just so freaky. I was like, 'Oh, my God, what is going on?' I think he'd like the fact that."
- Tom Sandoval Files Restraining Order Against Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, Accuses Her of Verbal and Physical Abuse After Model's Arrest
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Dating Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Victoria Lee Robinson After Ariana Madix Drama: Source
- Tom Sandoval Endured 'Abuse for Months' Before Filing Restraining Order Against Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, Insider Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Victoria Lee Robinson Was First Seen With Tom Sandoval in 2023
Robinson was first seen with Sandoval at the ChainFEST in December 2023. A few weeks later, they posted each other on their respective Instagram pages, seemingly confirming their relationship.
According to Robinson, she and Sandoval met "through a friend."
"It's kinda funny. My friend, she was like, 'Do you want to go to this show?'" she shared on the "Viall Files" podcast. "Being honest, I looked at the phone on YouTube, and I was like, 'Do I really have to go to this? Come on.' It wasn't the best video … they could have shown me."
She then agreed to attend Sandoval's concert, and their connection blossomed afterward.
After two years of dating, a source told Us Weekly that Robinson and Sandoval had broken up.
"Tom has endured this abuse for many months," the insider alleged on June 25. "For the most part, Tom has been supporting Victoria and her dad as Tom has been paying the rent and utilities. Victoria's dad has been living in the house for free. He put up with far too much for too long."
Victoria Lee Robinson Arrested Following an Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
On June 3, Robinson was arrested on a charge of intimate partner battery with physical violence following an altercation with Sandoval. She was released on bond.
Then, on June 25, Sandoval sought a restraining order against the model, claiming he experienced repeated abuse over the course of their relationship prior to Robinson's arrest.
In court documents obtained by OK!, Sandoval accused Robinson of verbally and physically abusing him during a night out, allegedly leaving him with injuries to his neck and ear. The filing included photos that appeared to show bruising above his eyebrow, a scratch on the back of his neck and redness around his ear.
Sandoval said they returned home and were greeted by Robinson's father, J. Will, who was reportedly "visibly intoxicated." He alleged the situation escalated after he noticed his then-girlfriend recording him on her phone.
"I asked her if she was recording me while I tried to reach for her phone to confirm my suspicion," he stated in the legal documents, alleging the patriarch "lunged" at him.
Sandoval continued, "Feeling trapped and violated, I pushed Mr. Robinson away from me in order to protect myself and create distance, which caused him to fall. Mr. Robinson was the first person to put his hands on me. At no point did I pursue Mr. Robinson."
The Bravo star also claimed Will punched a large hole in a door before looking through the opening and threatening him. Later that night, Robinson allegedly struck him several times in the face and head so hard that his vision blurred, prompting him to call police.
Amid the legal dispute, TMZ released the video of the June 3 confrontation on June 25, showing Sandoval pushing Will into a lit fire pit.
Meanwhile, Robinson's father requested a civil harassment restraining order against Sandoval on June 26. He said it is "needed to keep him away from [Will] and [his] daughter's residence."