Who Is Tom Sandoval's Ex-Girlfriend? 4 Things to Know About Victoria Lee Robinson Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

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Victoria Lee Robinson Is a Model

Source: MEGA Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson dated for two years.

Tom Sandoval dated his now-ex-girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, for two years before domestic violence allegations emerged. The Vanderpump Rules star's former love is a model signed to Ford Models, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has worked with various brands and magazines, including De'Huer and Maxim Australia. Robinson has nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram as of press time.

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Victoria Lee Robinson Was Romantically Linked to Leonardo Dicaprio

Source: @victorialeerobinson/Instagram; MEGA Tom Sandoval previously dated Ariana Madix.

In 2016, Robinson sparked dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio after they were spotted leaving an after-party for Justin Bieber's Purpose tour in New York City. During an appearance on an April 2025 episode of the "Viall Files" podcast, she confirmed she once had a "little thing" with the Titanic actor but clarified she was "never" in a relationship with him. "So, him and I are still really good," she said of DiCaprio. "Well, we're not really good friends now. If we see each other in passing, we're cool. I'm actually closer to Tobey Maguire, his really good friend." Robinson explained, "We would hang out as friends for most of the time. We would go out, and we'd meet up and all girls would just, like, swarm him and stare at him. It was just so freaky. I was like, 'Oh, my God, what is going on?' I think he'd like the fact that."

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Victoria Lee Robinson Was First Seen With Tom Sandoval in 2023

Source: MEGA Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson seemingly confirmed their romance on Instagram in January 2024.

Robinson was first seen with Sandoval at the ChainFEST in December 2023. A few weeks later, they posted each other on their respective Instagram pages, seemingly confirming their relationship. According to Robinson, she and Sandoval met "through a friend." "It's kinda funny. My friend, she was like, 'Do you want to go to this show?'" she shared on the "Viall Files" podcast. "Being honest, I looked at the phone on YouTube, and I was like, 'Do I really have to go to this? Come on.' It wasn't the best video … they could have shown me." She then agreed to attend Sandoval's concert, and their connection blossomed afterward. After two years of dating, a source told Us Weekly that Robinson and Sandoval had broken up. "Tom has endured this abuse for many months," the insider alleged on June 25. "For the most part, Tom has been supporting Victoria and her dad as Tom has been paying the rent and utilities. Victoria's dad has been living in the house for free. He put up with far too much for too long."

Victoria Lee Robinson Arrested Following an Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Source: @victorialeerobinson/Instagram; Los Angeles Superior Court Video of the incident was released after Tom Sandoval filed a restraining order against Victoria Lee Robinson and her father.