NEWS Tom Sandoval Fuels Breakup Rumors With Bizarre Instagram Live After Deleting All Photos of Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson Source: @tomsandoval1/Instagram Victoria Lee Robinson appeared to accuse Tom Sandoval of cheating on Monday, December 16.

Tom Sandoval left fans confused after going live on Instagram on Monday morning, December 16. While streaming on the social media app in realtime, the Vanderpump Rules star asked his one million followers how they were doing before the video abruptly paused and cut out. He additionally fueled breakup rumors sparked by his girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, hours prior by deleting all photos of the model from his page.

Source: @tomsandoval1/Instagram Tom Sandoval fueled Victoria Lee Robinson breakup rumors with a bizarre Instagram Live on Monday, December 16.

Sandoval's stint on Instagram Live briefly resumed, prompting him to start boasting about the "awesome time in Chicago" he and Robinson had at a Bush concert — where he "busted his a--" to make sure the brunette beauty's sign about the musician saving her life was "noticed." The "Everybody Loves Tom" podcast host — who was smoking during the live clip and said his mom would "kill" him if she saw — revealed he even got himself and Robinson backstage. However, Sandoval mentioned the VIP treatment was "a whole f------ issue to get."

Source: @tomsandoval1/Instagram Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson went public with their relationship around Valentine's Day 2024.

He then hinted something was wrong by stating, "it’s, like, so hard to say this," though fans were left with a cliffhanger, as Sandoval's livestream froze once again and he closed out the Instagram Live altogether despite his followers begging the Bravo star to "spit it out" in the comments section of the video. Sandoval's Instagram activity occurred just hours after his girlfriend implied the pair called it quits on their relationship following almost one year of dating.

Source: MEGA Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson first sparked romance rumors at the end of January.

"Wow… you guys were right. Tiger never changes its stripes… he loves the best friends apparently. I feel like a fool. Completely heartbroken," Robinson wrote in a cryptic message shared to her Instagram Story on Monday, seemingly accusing Sandoval of cheating. Robinson — who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio — appeared to shade Sandoval in the post by alluding to his infamous affair with Raquel Leviss.

Source: @tomsandoval1/Instagram Tom Sandoval deleted all photos of him and Victoria Lee Robinson from Instagram.

Sandoval's secret romance with his Vanderpump Rules costar was exposed in March 2023, when his then-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, discovered he was hooking up with Leviss, a friend of Madix's. While it's unclear if Sandoval and Robinson officially broke up, his Instagram is completely wiped clean of their love story — including a tribute he shared in August of him swooning over his lady.