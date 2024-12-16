or
Tom Sandoval's Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson Sparks Split Rumors With Shocking Message: 'Tiger Never Changes Its Stripes'

Photo of Victoria Lee Robinson and Tom Sandoval.
Source: @tomsandoval1/Instagram

Victoria Lee Robinson seemingly revealed her split from Tom Sandoval on Monday, December 16.

By:

Dec. 16 2024, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

Did Tom Sandoval cheat on his girlfriend with her best friend — again?!

Victoria Lee Robinson appeared to accuse the Vanderpump Rules star of stepping out on their relationship while sparking split rumors in a cryptic Instagram post during the early hours of the morning on Monday, December 16.

tom sandoval girlfriend victoria lee robinson split rumors cheating
Source: @tomsandoval1/Instagram

Victoria Lee Robinson and Tom Sandoval went public with their romance around Valentine's Day 2024.

"Wow… you guys were right. Tiger never changes its stripes… he loves the best friends apparently. I feel like a fool. Completely heartbroken," the model shared with her social media followers via her Instagram Story.

Robinson and Sandoval's potential breakup comes almost one year after they first fueled dating rumors at the end of January, when they were spotted kissing at the Bravo star's now-closing bar Schwartz & Sandy's in Los Angeles, Calif.

tom sandoval girlfriend victoria lee robinson split rumors cheating
Source: @tomsandoval1/Instagram

Victoria Lee Robinson and Tom Sandoval were spotted packing on the PDA during a night out in October.

The pair seemed to confirm their relationship by sharing loved-up posts with one another for Valentine's Day in February.

Social media users tried to warn Robinson about what she was getting into when she first landed herself in headlines as Sandoval's newest lady following his infamous split from Ariana Madix in March 2023.

tom sandoval girlfriend victoria lee robinson split rumors cheating
Source: @tomsandoval1/Instagram

Victoria Lee Robinson and Tom Sandoval were first linked romantically in January.

Madix and Sandoval had been dating for nine years before the Love Island USA host discovered her boyfriend had been having an affair with her best friend and their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

Around the time he started dating Robinson, Sandoval insisted he had learned his lesson about infidelity and vowed to never be unfaithful in a relationship again — however, his girlfriend's recent Instagram Story appeared to hint otherwise.

tom sandoval girlfriend victoria lee robinson split rumors cheating
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval infamously cheated on Ariana Madix in 2023 after dating her for nine years.

"I don’t know, man. I don’t know, dude. I’m just trying to be a better person. I swear to God. I really am," Sandoval said during a January 30 appearance on Nick Viall's "The Viall Files" podcast. "I don’t know what to say. What have I learned? What have I learned? To not ever do that again? To not ever be in a nine-year f------ relationship and end it that way. To not ever, like, cheat that way. Dude, I’m never going to do that."

Bravo fans were in the least bit surprised by Robinson's cryptic Instagram message, as many never believed Sandoval would actually change after his highly-publicized cheating scandal.

"Oh please. The moment the bar closed and the show didn’t get renewed we all knew she was out," one person claimed in reference to Schwartz & Sandy's shuttering its doors at the end of December and a recent announcement about an all-new cast for the next season of Vanderpump Rules.

"He just can't stop cheating. This is so embarrassing for him. How is he gonna explain this one LOL," another critic complained, while a third asked: "I mean…..has the girl not seen what’ve we’ve been seeing for years?"

A fourth fan questioned: "Like did she think he was going to actually be a decent person?"

