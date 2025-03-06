Tom Sandoval Admits He Was 'Aware' of His Costar's Cocaine Addiction After He Comes Clean

As OK! reported, on March 4, Taylor appeared on Alex Baskin’s “Hot Mic” podcast and explained he’d been battling a cocaine addiction for years.

Calling himself “an addict” with “substance issues,” Taylor noted it’s “hard to say out loud.” “I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45,” he continued. “There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”

The former SUR bartender admitted fans of his reality show could “kind of tell” that he was “on something.”

“Obviously production and [other] people, they didn’t know what I was doing,” he added. “Everything I was doing was on my own but I was just on that train and I couldn’t get off.”

Taylor also shared he gave up alcohol even though he doesn’t “necessarily” think he has a problem with it, but he feels it goes hand in hand with cocaine.

“I can’t do cocaine without drinking,” he elaborated. “So I just gave up both. I’m proud to say I’m 83 days sober right now, which is the longest I’ve ever gone in my life without either.”