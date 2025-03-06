Tom Sandoval Admits He Was 'Aware' of His Costar's Cocaine Addiction After He Comes Clean
In the wake of Jax Taylor confessing he’s a cocaine addict, some of his former Vanderpump Rules castmates spoke out.
Tom Sandoval appeared on Watch What Happens Live on March 5 and was asked for his reaction to Taylor claiming he was “83 days sober” from the drug.
“I think that that’s amazing,” Sandoval shared. “I’m so proud of him. I think that’s so awesome. He really seems like he’s really been working on himself, for real.”
Sandoval also shared he was “somewhat aware” of his pal’s “problems with addiction.”
“I’ve been around him over the years, obviously,” he added, noting the cast was also aware of Taylor’s problems.
Lala Kent appeared on Amazon Live on March 4 and addressed Taylor’s reveal.
“That is not easy to admit,” she stated. “This is going to be his journey and his journey only, and he should be the only one to speak on it because none of us know what he’s been through in his life.”
As OK! reported, on March 4, Taylor appeared on Alex Baskin’s “Hot Mic” podcast and explained he’d been battling a cocaine addiction for years.
Calling himself “an addict” with “substance issues,” Taylor noted it’s “hard to say out loud.” “I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45,” he continued. “There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”
The former SUR bartender admitted fans of his reality show could “kind of tell” that he was “on something.”
“Obviously production and [other] people, they didn’t know what I was doing,” he added. “Everything I was doing was on my own but I was just on that train and I couldn’t get off.”
Taylor also shared he gave up alcohol even though he doesn’t “necessarily” think he has a problem with it, but he feels it goes hand in hand with cocaine.
“I can’t do cocaine without drinking,” he elaborated. “So I just gave up both. I’m proud to say I’m 83 days sober right now, which is the longest I’ve ever gone in my life without either.”
His estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, slammed him in the wake of his news.
“I'm glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on,” she said in a statement to People. “For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years. I’ve tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum."
She explained she’s “trying to navigate” the situation as best she can for the son they share, but detailed every day is “a challenge” and “very difficult.”
“Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point,” she added. “My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son.”