Brittany Cartwright Slams Ex Jax Taylor After Cocaine Addiction Revelation: 'His Behaviors Are Still Alarming'

Photo of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor
Source: Bravo

Brittany Cartwright slammed Jax Taylor after he revealed his cocaine addiction.

By:

March 4 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Brittany Cartwright spoke out in the wake of her ex Jax Taylor revealing his cocaine addiction.

Photo of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Cruz Cauchi.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor share son Cruz Cauchi.

“I'm glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on,” Cartwright said in a statement to People. “For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years. I’ve tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum."

Photo of Jax Taylor
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright said Jax Taylor 'inflicted trauma' on their family.

Cartwright noted she’s “trying to navigate” the situation as best she can for the son they share, but detailed every day is “a challenge” and “very difficult.”

“Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point,” she added. “My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son.”

Photo of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright said she has 'very little trust' in Jax Taylor.

As OK! previously reported, Taylor said he was “an addict” on the March 4 episode of Alex Baskin’s “Hot Mic” podcast.

“I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine,” The Valley star detailed. “It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”

Taylor, who said fans suspected something was going on, described being addicted to cocaine as a “train” he “couldn’t get off" of. He also said he gave up drinking as well.

Photo of Brittany Cartwright
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor in August 2024.

“I don’t necessarily think I have an alcohol problem but the two go hand in hand. I can’t do cocaine without drinking,” he shared. “So I just gave up both. I’m proud to say I’m 83 days sober right now, which is the longest I’ve ever gone in my life without either.”

Taylor and Cartwright separated in January 2024, right before the first season of The Valley premiered. Cartwright officially filed for divorce in August 2024. The pair were married for five years.

