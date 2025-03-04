Brittany Cartwright Slams Ex Jax Taylor After Cocaine Addiction Revelation: 'His Behaviors Are Still Alarming'

Brittany Cartwright spoke out in the wake of her ex Jax Taylor revealing his cocaine addiction .

“I'm glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on,” Cartwright said in a statement to People . “For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years. I’ve tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum."

“Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point,” she added. “My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son.”

Cartwright noted she’s “trying to navigate” the situation as best she can for the son they share, but detailed every day is “a challenge” and “very difficult.”

Brittany Cartwright said she has 'very little trust' in Jax Taylor.

As OK! previously reported, Taylor said he was “an addict” on the March 4 episode of Alex Baskin’s “Hot Mic” podcast.

“I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine,” The Valley star detailed. “It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”

Taylor, who said fans suspected something was going on, described being addicted to cocaine as a “train” he “couldn’t get off" of. He also said he gave up drinking as well.