Tom Welling Has Hilarious Response After Accidentally Flashing Fans on Instagram

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Tom Welling is showing he can take a joke after an Instagram mishap involving a hotel room window sent fans into a frenzy. The Smallville star accidentally exposed himself in the reflection of his hotel window while sharing a photo of the New York City skyline. Welling, 49, posted the picture to his Instagram Stories on Friday, October 9, with the caption: “Hello, NYCC,” referring to New York Comic Con.

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Source: @TOMWELLING/INSTAGRAM Tom Welling accidentally exposed himself in the reflection of his hotel window.

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The reflection, however, revealed more than the actor likely intended. Rather than staying quiet about the awkward moment, Welling decided to join in on the fun. An Instagram Reel poking fun at the incident featured a man pretending to be a traveler enjoying the sights of New York City before reacting with shock. The video included the text, “POV you’re a tourist in NYC and see Welling standing at his hotel window on October 10th.” Welling jumped into the comments section with a cheeky response: “Came for the sights.”

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#TomWelling gets hotter as he ages.

Accidentally posted naked 😱

Hello NYCC ☀️🍆🍒

😊🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XVQ71SY8lR — Yummy Hot Guys (@hotguyyummy) October 10, 2026 Source: @TOMWELLING/INSTAGRAM

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Fans Reacted to His Viral Comment

Source: @TREVORLARCOM/INSTAGRAM The ‘Smallville’ star responded to a viral joke about the incident with aa cheeky comment.

Fans quickly reacted to the actor's comment, with many expressing disbelief and amusement. “NO WAYY 😭🔥,” a supporter replied. Another added, “glaze your daddy.” “ain't no way broski 😭🙏,” a third added. “Tom Welling liked this post,” a fourth gushed.

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Michael Rosenbaum Joined the Fun With His Own Photo

Source: @TOMWELLING/INSTAGRAM Michael Rosenbaum joined the fun by posting his own playful hotel-window photo in support of his former costar.

Welling wasn't the only Smallville star getting in on the jokes. His former costar Michael Rosenbaum also poked fun at the situation by sharing his own hotel-window photo. In the playful snap, Rosenbaum posed with a sign reading “Perverts” covering himself and joked that he was “Just looking after my boy.” He later reposted the picture to his Instagram Stories, adding Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' song “Empire State of Mind” to the post. Welling clearly appreciated the gesture, as he later shared Rosenbaum's tribute on his own Instagram Stories. The lighthearted exchange came while the longtime costars were in New York for Comic-Con, where they reunited with fellow Smallville stars Kristin Kreuk and Erica Durance to celebrate the show's upcoming 25th anniversary.

Welling Reunited With 'Smallville' Cast at New York Comic Con

Source: MEGA Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum reunited with costars Kristin Kreuk and Erica Durance at New York Comic Con.