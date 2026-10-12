Tom Welling Has Hilarious Response After Accidentally Flashing Fans on Instagram
Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:14 a.m. ET
Tom Welling is showing he can take a joke after an Instagram mishap involving a hotel room window sent fans into a frenzy.
The Smallville star accidentally exposed himself in the reflection of his hotel window while sharing a photo of the New York City skyline. Welling, 49, posted the picture to his Instagram Stories on Friday, October 9, with the caption: “Hello, NYCC,” referring to New York Comic Con.
The reflection, however, revealed more than the actor likely intended. Rather than staying quiet about the awkward moment, Welling decided to join in on the fun.
An Instagram Reel poking fun at the incident featured a man pretending to be a traveler enjoying the sights of New York City before reacting with shock.
The video included the text, “POV you’re a tourist in NYC and see Welling standing at his hotel window on October 10th.”
Welling jumped into the comments section with a cheeky response: “Came for the sights.”
Fans Reacted to His Viral Comment
Fans quickly reacted to the actor's comment, with many expressing disbelief and amusement.
“NO WAYY 😭🔥,” a supporter replied.
Another added, “glaze your daddy.”
“ain't no way broski 😭🙏,” a third added.
“Tom Welling liked this post,” a fourth gushed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Michael Rosenbaum Joined the Fun With His Own Photo
Welling wasn't the only Smallville star getting in on the jokes. His former costar Michael Rosenbaum also poked fun at the situation by sharing his own hotel-window photo.
In the playful snap, Rosenbaum posed with a sign reading “Perverts” covering himself and joked that he was “Just looking after my boy.”
He later reposted the picture to his Instagram Stories, adding Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' song “Empire State of Mind” to the post.
Welling clearly appreciated the gesture, as he later shared Rosenbaum's tribute on his own Instagram Stories.
The lighthearted exchange came while the longtime costars were in New York for Comic-Con, where they reunited with fellow Smallville stars Kristin Kreuk and Erica Durance to celebrate the show's upcoming 25th anniversary.
Welling Reunited With 'Smallville' Cast at New York Comic Con
Smallville, which first premiered on October 16, 2001, followed a young Clark Kent, played by Welling, long before he became Superman. The series also introduced viewers to his complicated relationship with Lex Luthor, portrayed by Rosenbaum, who would eventually become one of the Man of Steel's most famous enemies.
At New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 10, Welling and Rosenbaum took the stage alongside Kreuk, who played Clark's first love, Lana Lang, and Durance, who portrayed his longtime love Lois Lane.
The reunion gave the cast a chance to reflect on the series' lasting popularity and the experience of working on a show that helped launch their careers.
Rosenbaum praised the production and the performances that enabled Smallville to remain memorable for fans.
"It stood the test of time in terms of quality," the star stated, per Goldderby. "In 2001 when the show came out, the look of it was like a film, the effects were great. Everything came together; it was like lightning in a bottle ... It was the characters, it was the way it was shot. Watching the show now and seeing all you guys and your performances, it really just blows me away."