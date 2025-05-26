Tommy Lee Feels 'Betrayed' by Wife Brittany Furlan's Catfish Scandal: They're 'Going Through It'

Tommy Lee and his estranged wife, Brittany Furlan, are going through a rocky time following her admission of being a victim of catfishing.

The couple faced "deeper" problems long before the scandal involving an imposter pretending to be Falling In Reverse’s Ronnie Radke came to light, according to a report.

"Tommy and Brittany are going through it. Their marriage wasn't perfect before, but it did come to a head with her catfishing drama. Tommy felt betrayed and just lost it, and now they're separated," an insider told an outlet.