Tommy Lee Feels 'Betrayed' by Wife Brittany Furlan's Catfish Scandal: They're 'Going Through It'
Tommy Lee and his estranged wife, Brittany Furlan, are going through a rocky time following her admission of being a victim of catfishing.
The couple faced "deeper" problems long before the scandal involving an imposter pretending to be Falling In Reverse’s Ronnie Radke came to light, according to a report.
"Tommy and Brittany are going through it. Their marriage wasn't perfect before, but it did come to a head with her catfishing drama. Tommy felt betrayed and just lost it, and now they're separated," an insider told an outlet.
"It's clear there were some secrets and deception before. This whole thing is embarrassing for Brittany, and Tommy says he just needs time to figure things out. Bottom line, their issues were much deeper than Brittany chatting with a wannabe Ronnie Radke. Hopefully, they'll work things out," the source added.
The former Vine star, 38, confirmed in a TikTok video on May 17 that they were no longer living together, while admitting to engaging in an online affair with someone she believed was the Falling in Reverse lead singer, 41.
"Obviously, I'm in a hotel right now. I've been going through a really tough time in my marriage, which was none of anyone's f------ business, but he's made it everyone's business," Furlan stated at the beginning of her emotional seven-minute video, referencing Radke.
"Basically, I told my husband everything," she said. "I said, you know, 'I've been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat — he says it's not him, cool, whatever — 'cause I'm a good person. I mean, I'm not a good person for talking to someone while married. I've been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever."
"There's no excuse, but I came clean. I'm a good person," she added regarding her confession to Lee.
Radke addressed the situation in a TikTok and Instagram video on May 12, calling out "gullible people." He shared his actual social media accounts and noted that he has "never had a Snapchat."
"Y'all can't be so d---- dumb, please," Radke wrote in the caption.
Though he didn't name Furlan, she revealed that the person acting as Radke reached out via Snapchat.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Radke claimed Lee threatened him after he believed he was the one Furlan was messaging. "The only reason why I made it public is because your husband won't stop yelling at me," Radke said in an Instagram video on May 18.
He added: "Imagine you grow up looking up to someone like Tommy Lee and then out of nowhere, he's like, 'You're f------- my wife!' And I'm like, 'What?! I have no idea what you're talking about!' Both of you came into my life for no reason."
Lee hinted at the turmoil in his marriage in a May 16 Instagram post, simply asking, "Who's been catfished?"
He also seemed to allude to his issues with Furlan in an Instagram video on May 15, where he was seen in a recording studio listening to a track he recorded. "Ironically, I've been working on this song called 'Stupid Girl.' Wow," he cryptically shared.
"Everything has its place and time, and this one hits it right on the head — Stupid Girl!" he added in the caption.
Fans quickly connected the post to Furlan, with at least one person noting Lee had unfollowed her on Instagram.
On May 19, the "Girls, Girls, Girls" musician shared several reflective Instagram Reels after Furlan's public catfishing revelation. One featured Indian guru Sadhguru explaining, "If you love somebody, you should have no opinion – that's what love means. Love means you are willing to nurture another life, without forming opinions — that's what love means."
Another Reel stated, "You can offer all the light and love in the world, but if someone hasn't ventured into their own shadows, they will only be able to meet you on the surface."
Lee later shared an Instagram Story that read, "Due to personal reasons, I'll be turning things up a f–---- notch," although he hasn't disclosed what that entails.
Furlan is Lee's fourth wife. He was married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 and Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998. Lee and Furlan began dating in 2017 despite a 24-year age gap, got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2018, and tied the knot one year later, on February 14, 2019.