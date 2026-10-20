Adult Star Tommy Lee Claims His Content With Lily Phillips Makes More Money Than His Videos With Bonnie Blue Ever Did

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Tommy Lee claimed his content with Lily Phillips makes him more money than his collaborations with Bonnie Blue "ever did." The online content creator also praised Phillip's personality and revealed details about a livestream they filmed together in London.

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Lily Phillips Makes Tommy Lee More Money

Source: @ONLYTOMMYLEE/INSTAGRAM Tommy Lee praised Lily Phillips for driving traffic to his paid content.

"She's great," Lee said about Phillips on 'The Option One Podcast'. "She does so well. She does better for me than Bonnie ever did." "Like [the] traffic she has. Everything she has is just amazing," he added. Lee said earlier on the podcast that he made thousands from his videos with Blue. "Yeah, £25,000 [$33,446]. That's not what we got paid on the day. That's what we've made," he shared.

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Source: @THEOPTIONONEPODCAST/YOUTUBE Tommy Lee spoke about Lily Phillips on 'The Option One Podcast' on October 19.

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Inside Their London Livestream

Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM Tommy Lee teamed up with Lily Phillips and fellow creator Stacks for a Kick livestream in London.

Lee also discussed filming a Kick livestream with Phillips and fellow creator Stacks around London's Piccadilly Circus. "So we did a Kick stream around London," he explained. "So we did this live streaming thing, which is basically we have a cameraman follow me, Lily, and Stacks around London." The group took pictures with fans and live-streamed challenges they picked for each other. At the end of the live stream, the trio went back to a hotel room and made an intimate video together, which they posted online for subscribers.

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Tommy Lee Calls Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue 'Opposite People'

Source: @ONLYTOMMYLEE/INSTAGRAM Tommy Lee described Lily Phillips as 'amazing.'

The former boxer praised his scene star. "As a person, Lily is amazing. Very completely different mindset [from] Bonnie. Two opposite people," he revealed.

Tommy Lee Admits Regrets About Bonnie Blue Content

Source: @ONLYTOMMYLEE/INSTAGRAM Tommy Lee said he 'didn't want to' film a video with Bonnie Blue while she was pregnant.