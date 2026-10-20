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Adult Star Tommy Lee Claims His Content With Lily Phillips Makes More Money Than His Videos With Bonnie Blue Ever Did

split image of Lily Philips, Bonnie Blue, and Tommy Lee
Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM; @ONLYTOMMYLEE/INSTAGRAM

Tommy Lee said he makes more money filming with Lily Phillips than Bonnie Blue.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

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Tommy Lee claimed his content with Lily Phillips makes him more money than his collaborations with Bonnie Blue "ever did."

The online content creator also praised Phillip's personality and revealed details about a livestream they filmed together in London.

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Lily Phillips Makes Tommy Lee More Money

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image of Tommy Lee praised Lily Phillips for driving traffic to his paid content.
Source: @ONLYTOMMYLEE/INSTAGRAM

Tommy Lee praised Lily Phillips for driving traffic to his paid content.

"She's great," Lee said about Phillips on 'The Option One Podcast'. "She does so well. She does better for me than Bonnie ever did."

"Like [the] traffic she has. Everything she has is just amazing," he added.

Lee said earlier on the podcast that he made thousands from his videos with Blue.

"Yeah, £25,000 [$33,446]. That's not what we got paid on the day. That's what we've made," he shared.

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Source: @THEOPTIONONEPODCAST/YOUTUBE

Tommy Lee spoke about Lily Phillips on 'The Option One Podcast' on October 19.

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Inside Their London Livestream

image of Tommy Lee teamed up with Lily Phillips and fellow creator Stacks for a Kick livestream in London.
Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM

Tommy Lee teamed up with Lily Phillips and fellow creator Stacks for a Kick livestream in London.

Lee also discussed filming a Kick livestream with Phillips and fellow creator Stacks around London's Piccadilly Circus.

"So we did a Kick stream around London," he explained. "So we did this live streaming thing, which is basically we have a cameraman follow me, Lily, and Stacks around London."

The group took pictures with fans and live-streamed challenges they picked for each other.

At the end of the live stream, the trio went back to a hotel room and made an intimate video together, which they posted online for subscribers.

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Tommy Lee Calls Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue 'Opposite People'

image of Tommy Lee described Lily Phillips as 'amazing.'
Source: @ONLYTOMMYLEE/INSTAGRAM

Tommy Lee described Lily Phillips as 'amazing.'

The former boxer praised his scene star.

"As a person, Lily is amazing. Very completely different mindset [from] Bonnie. Two opposite people," he revealed.

Tommy Lee Admits Regrets About Bonnie Blue Content

image of Tommy Lee said he 'didn't want to' film a video with Bonnie Blue while she was pregnant.
Source: @ONLYTOMMYLEE/INSTAGRAM

Tommy Lee said he 'didn't want to' film a video with Bonnie Blue while she was pregnant.

During the podcast, Lee also shared that he was intimate with Blue while she was pregnant.

"I'll be honest, I didn't want to do it," he said.

The former boxer added, "I almost felt like I had to because I thought if you got someone else in, if something happened, I would feel guilty."

Although Lee described Blue as "clever, very clever" and "so nice," he said the attention surrounding their collaborations had become overwhelming.

"Now I'm like, okay, it's dragging a bit. It's getting a bit much," he said.

Lee said he and Blue don't have any videos planned, and he has not ruled out working with the new mom again.

However, he shared, "I do think I'll think a lot more, depending on what she's asking for."

Lee was previously caught up in speculation about the paternity of Blue's baby after she announced her pregnancy.

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