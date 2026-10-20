Bonnie Blue's Pal Tommy Lee Says She's 'Gone Too Far' With Pregnancy and Baby Content After Being Accused of Fathering Her Child

Tommy Lee claimed Bonnie Blue has taken her pregnancy and baby content 'too far.'

The former professional boxer also recalled the shocking moment he was contacted by someone claiming to be a journalist and told that he was the father of her child.

Tommy Lee recalled being contacted at 2 a.m. and told he was Bonnie Blue's baby's father.

Lee recalled receiving an unexpected phone call at around 2 a.m. while vacationing in Turkey.

"I got a phone call, and this, bear in mind, was at two in the morning for me. And I was like, 'Hello?'" he shared on 'The Option One Podcast.'

"And they were like, ' Yeah, we know you're the dad to the baby.' And I was like, 'What are you on about?'" he recalled.

Lee, who has filmed with Blue three times, explained that he had not yet seen her pregnancy announcement.

"I was like, 'Listen, I know how this looks. But like, nah.' And I didn't know what to say," the adult content creator added.

He asked the journalist to contact him again the next day.

"This is news to me. I don't even know what's going on right now," Lee shared.