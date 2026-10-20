Bonnie Blue's Pal Tommy Lee Says She's 'Gone Too Far' With Pregnancy and Baby Content After Being Accused of Fathering Her Child
Oct. 20 2026, Updated 4:14 p.m. ET
Adult performer Tommy Lee spoke out about the controversy surrounding Bonnie Blue's pregnancy and baby content.
The former professional boxer also recalled the shocking moment he was contacted by someone claiming to be a journalist and told that he was the father of her child.
Tommy Lee Was Shocked by Paternity Claim
Lee recalled receiving an unexpected phone call at around 2 a.m. while vacationing in Turkey.
"I got a phone call, and this, bear in mind, was at two in the morning for me. And I was like, 'Hello?'" he shared on 'The Option One Podcast.'
"And they were like, ' Yeah, we know you're the dad to the baby.' And I was like, 'What are you on about?'" he recalled.
Lee, who has filmed with Blue three times, explained that he had not yet seen her pregnancy announcement.
"I was like, 'Listen, I know how this looks. But like, nah.' And I didn't know what to say," the adult content creator added.
He asked the journalist to contact him again the next day.
"This is news to me. I don't even know what's going on right now," Lee shared.
'She's Gone Too Far Now'
Lee suggested the attention surrounding Blue's pregnancy had begun to overwhelm those involved.
"The amount of creators and non-creators that have been messaging me saying she's gone too far now," he detailed.
The former boxer said Blue was "clever, very clever," a shrewd businesswoman, and "so nice."
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Tommy Lee Revealed How Much He Made After Collaborating With Bonnie Blue
Lee also discussed the financial benefits of working with Blue.
"Yeah, £25,000 ($33,446). That's not what we got paid on the day. That's what we've made," he explained.
"All your subscribers come in. So you've got subscriptions just going up through the roof," Lee added.
Tommy Lee Has Regrets About Pregnancy Video
However, Lee admitted he had mixed feelings about participating in another video while Blue was pregnant.
"I do in a way," he said when asked whether he regretted taking part. "I'll be honest, I didn't want to do it."
The former boxer added, "I almost felt like I had to because I thought if you got someone else in, if something happened, I would feel guilty."
Although the attention initially helped his career, Lee now feels the publicity has become excessive.
"Now I'm like, okay, it's dragging a bit. It's getting a bit much," he shared.
Lee has not ruled out working with Blue again, but explained, "I do think I'll think a lot more, depending on what she's asking for."