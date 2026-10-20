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Bonnie Blue's Pal Tommy Lee Says She's 'Gone Too Far' With Pregnancy and Baby Content After Being Accused of Fathering Her Child

split image of Bonnie Blue and Bonnie Blue with Tommy Lee (right)
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee claimed Bonnie Blue has taken her pregnancy and baby content 'too far.'

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Oct. 20 2026, Updated 4:14 p.m. ET

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Adult performer Tommy Lee spoke out about the controversy surrounding Bonnie Blue's pregnancy and baby content.

The former professional boxer also recalled the shocking moment he was contacted by someone claiming to be a journalist and told that he was the father of her child.

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Tommy Lee Was Shocked by Paternity Claim

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image of Tommy Lee recalled being contacted at 2 a.m. and told he was Bonnie Blue's baby's father.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee recalled being contacted at 2 a.m. and told he was Bonnie Blue's baby's father.

Lee recalled receiving an unexpected phone call at around 2 a.m. while vacationing in Turkey.

"I got a phone call, and this, bear in mind, was at two in the morning for me. And I was like, 'Hello?'" he shared on 'The Option One Podcast.'

"And they were like, ' Yeah, we know you're the dad to the baby.' And I was like, 'What are you on about?'" he recalled.

Lee, who has filmed with Blue three times, explained that he had not yet seen her pregnancy announcement.

"I was like, 'Listen, I know how this looks. But like, nah.' And I didn't know what to say," the adult content creator added.

He asked the journalist to contact him again the next day.

"This is news to me. I don't even know what's going on right now," Lee shared.

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Source: @THEOPTIONONEPODCAST/YOUTUBE

Tommy Lee spoke on The Option One Podcast on October 19.

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'She's Gone Too Far Now'

image of Tommy Lee called Bonnie Blue "very clever" and "so nice."
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee called Bonnie Blue "very clever" and "so nice."

Lee suggested the attention surrounding Blue's pregnancy had begun to overwhelm those involved.

"The amount of creators and non-creators that have been messaging me saying she's gone too far now," he detailed.

The former boxer said Blue was "clever, very clever," a shrewd businesswoman, and "so nice."

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Tommy Lee Revealed How Much He Made After Collaborating With Bonnie Blue

image of Tommy Lee said he made over $33,000 in sales from his Bonnie Blue video.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee said he made over $33,000 in sales from his Bonnie Blue video.

Lee also discussed the financial benefits of working with Blue.

"Yeah, £25,000 ($33,446). That's not what we got paid on the day. That's what we've made," he explained.

"All your subscribers come in. So you've got subscriptions just going up through the roof," Lee added.

Tommy Lee Has Regrets About Pregnancy Video

image of Tommy Lee admitted he had reservations about participating in a video while Bonnie Blue was pregnant.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee admitted he had reservations about participating in a video while Bonnie Blue was pregnant.

However, Lee admitted he had mixed feelings about participating in another video while Blue was pregnant.

"I do in a way," he said when asked whether he regretted taking part. "I'll be honest, I didn't want to do it."

The former boxer added, "I almost felt like I had to because I thought if you got someone else in, if something happened, I would feel guilty."

Although the attention initially helped his career, Lee now feels the publicity has become excessive.

"Now I'm like, okay, it's dragging a bit. It's getting a bit much," he shared.

Lee has not ruled out working with Blue again, but explained, "I do think I'll think a lot more, depending on what she's asking for."

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