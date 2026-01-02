Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria Died of Suspected Drug Overdose as 911 Dispatch Audio Alerted 'Color Change' Concerns

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, was found dead at age 34 on the 14th floor of a hotel in San Francisco on New Year's Day after police received a call for a suspected drug overdose and responded to the luxe Fairmont building regarding a report of a deceased person. According to Broadcastify dispatch audio obtained by a news outlet, the situation was deemed a "code 3 for the overdose" and cited "color change" of the victim's body. Upon arrival just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 1, paramedics assessed the scene and ultimately pronounced Victoria dead after meeting with police. Hotel staffers had attempted to perform CPR while waiting for emergency medical personnel.

Victoria Jones was 34 when she died.

A medical examiner eventually investigated the scene but has not publicly released a cause of death at time of press. As OK! previously reported, Victoria was found unresponsive by a hotel guest who thought the actress had passed out from drinking. Her death is not believed to be a suicide, and no signs of foul play or discoveries of drug paraphernalia were initially reported at the scene.

Victoria Jones Was Found Lifeless on Floor of San Francisco Hotel

Tommy Lee Jones daughter, Victoria, was found after police received calls of a suspected drug overdose.

It's unclear if Victoria was a guest at the hotel where she was found lifeless on the floor. News broke about Victoria's devastating death on Thursday night, hours after she was pronounced dead by paramedics. The 34-year-old was the only daughter of Tommy, 79, and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley, who also share a son, Austin, 43.

Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Retired From Acting in 2014

Victoria Jones was the only daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.

As a child, Victoria appeared in several films alongside her dad — including Men in Black II — and starred in his 2005 directorial debut, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. She landed a brief role in a 2005 episode of One Tree Hill and the 2005 film Sorry, Haters before starring in her dad's 2014 film The Homesman and retiring from acting later that same year. After ditching the movie and TV industries, Victoria had some trouble with the law, leading to her being arrested at least three times in the year leading up to her tragic passing.

Victoria Jones Was Arrested at Least 3 Times in 2025

Victoria Jones faced trouble with the law in the year leading up to her sad death.