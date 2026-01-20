Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria Was Reportedly Pregnant Before Shocking Death

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, reportedly had a baby on the way before her tragic death. According to a new report from Tuesday, January 20, the daughter of the actor and his ex-wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, was pregnant three months before she passed away. "Counsel is informed and does believe that Ms. Jones is pregnant,” read court documents filed in Santa Cruz County from October 1, 2025. The files were linked to Victoria's arrest due to public intoxication and resisting an officer last year.

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones was found dead on New Year's Day.

Victoria was found dead at a hotel in San Francisco, Calif., on New Year's Day. It has not been confirmed whether she was still pregnant at the time of her death. OK! previously reported that Victoria was found unresponsive in a hallway at the Fairmont Hotel at approximately 2:52 a.m. on January 1. The San Francisco Police Department was informed of the situation, and when paramedics arrived, she was already dead. Although her cause of death has not been confirmed, a hotel guest believed the actress had passed out from drinking. According to Broadcastify dispatch audio obtained by a news outlet, paramedics responded to a "code 3 for the overdose" and "color change" of Victoria's body in a 911 call.

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones reportedly struggled with substance abuse.

On January 6, an insider revealed that Tommy is “heartbroken” that his daughter is gone. “For a tough guy and one that usually has it all together, the stress of losing a child has clearly hit him like a ton of bricks,” the source told a news outlet.

Source: MEGA Tommy Lee Jones is reportedly 'heartbroken' over his daughter's death.

Earlier this month, an insider revealed that Victoria feuded with her parents, leading her friends to worry she'd turn to violence and "become the next Nick Reiner." “We were all terrified she was headed for disaster and could potentially hurt someone she loved,” a friend of Tommy's explained to gossip columnist Rob Schuter. “Victoria had a history with substances. She was brilliant one minute, and then the addiction would take over. Her rage toward her parents was intense — nothing seemed to reach her, and it made all of us worry.” A senior San Francisco police officer speculated, "It was fentanyl-related. People get all their drugs with fentanyl now. Everything is laced. It’s tragic.”

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.