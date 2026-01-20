or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Tommy Lee Jones
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria Was Reportedly Pregnant Before Shocking Death

Photo of Tommy Lee and Victoria Jones
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, was allegedly pregnant when she died earlier this month.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 20 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, reportedly had a baby on the way before her tragic death.

According to a new report from Tuesday, January 20, the daughter of the actor and his ex-wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, was pregnant three months before she passed away.

"Counsel is informed and does believe that Ms. Jones is pregnant,” read court documents filed in Santa Cruz County from October 1, 2025.

The files were linked to Victoria's arrest due to public intoxication and resisting an officer last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Victoria Jones was found dead on New Year's Day.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones was found dead on New Year's Day.

Victoria was found dead at a hotel in San Francisco, Calif., on New Year's Day. It has not been confirmed whether she was still pregnant at the time of her death.

OK! previously reported that Victoria was found unresponsive in a hallway at the Fairmont Hotel at approximately 2:52 a.m. on January 1. The San Francisco Police Department was informed of the situation, and when paramedics arrived, she was already dead. Although her cause of death has not been confirmed, a hotel guest believed the actress had passed out from drinking.

According to Broadcastify dispatch audio obtained by a news outlet, paramedics responded to a "code 3 for the overdose" and "color change" of Victoria's body in a 911 call.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Victoria Jones reportedly struggled with substance abuse.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones reportedly struggled with substance abuse.

On January 6, an insider revealed that Tommy is “heartbroken” that his daughter is gone.

“For a tough guy and one that usually has it all together, the stress of losing a child has clearly hit him like a ton of bricks,” the source told a news outlet.

MORE ON:
Tommy Lee Jones

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Tommy Lee Jones is reportedly 'heartbroken' over his daughter's death.
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones is reportedly 'heartbroken' over his daughter's death.

Earlier this month, an insider revealed that Victoria feuded with her parents, leading her friends to worry she'd turn to violence and "become the next Nick Reiner."

“We were all terrified she was headed for disaster and could potentially hurt someone she loved,” a friend of Tommy's explained to gossip columnist Rob Schuter. “Victoria had a history with substances. She was brilliant one minute, and then the addiction would take over. Her rage toward her parents was intense — nothing seemed to reach her, and it made all of us worry.”

A senior San Francisco police officer speculated, "It was fentanyl-related. People get all their drugs with fentanyl now. Everything is laced. It’s tragic.”

Image of Victoria Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victoria reportedly struggled with substance misuse and was arrested three times in 2025: for drug possession, DUI, domestic battery and elder abuse.

“She kept getting in trouble, and every time her parents would rescue her,” a family friend claimed. “But the pull of addiction is merciless.”

Despite her "charisma" and "brains," "drugs and anger toward her family took that from her. It’s a tragedy that no one should have to endure,” a former co-worker dished.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.