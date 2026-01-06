Inside Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria's Troubled Past After Her Sudden Death From a Suspected Drug Overdose

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Lee Jones Sought Conservatorship for Daughter Victoria

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones' troubled past, including her arrests, reemerged after her death.

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, navigated legal challenges in the years leading to her death. On August 7, 2023, the JFK actor petitioned for Victoria's temporary conservatorship due to her "life-threatening conduct" and her need for drug rehabilitation. Marion County Court records show a judge granted the request, which led her to be involuntarily held at a hospital in Greenbrae for 14 days. Tommy Lee's petition also asked a conservator to move Victoria to a rehabilitation facility "immediately upon her release" as she needed services that were not available at the hospital. "The proposed conservatee needs to recover and work towards sobriety. For these reasons, the proposed conservatee will suffer irreparable harm if her residence is not changed from a hospital to a rehab facility," the filing continued.

Victoria Jones Was Arrested in April 2025

Source: MEGA Tommy Lee Jones has two children.

Victoria had a brush with the law on April 28, 2025, when authorities took her into custody in California's Napa County. At the time, she was charged with three misdemeanors: obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. The following month, Victoria was booked into Santa Cruz County.

Victoria Jones Was Detained Again 2 Months Later

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones stopped acting years before her death.

On June 17, 2025, nearly two months after her initial arrest, Victoria was cuffed again in connection with misdemeanor domestic battery and domestic violence involving elder abuse. She pleaded not guilty on July 1. According to reports, Victoria also had a legal headache around 2011 when she was arrested for theft in San Antonio, Texas. The charges were dismissed, per the outlets.

Victoria Jones Died on New Year's Day

Source: MEGA Victoria Jones died at the age of 34.