BREAKING NEWS
Inside Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria's Troubled Past After Her Sudden Death From a Suspected Drug Overdose

Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones, Tommy Lee Jones' 34-year-old daughter, had legal troubles prior to her death on January 1.

Jan. 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Tommy Lee Jones Sought Conservatorship for Daughter Victoria

Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones' troubled past, including her arrests, reemerged after her death.

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, navigated legal challenges in the years leading to her death.

On August 7, 2023, the JFK actor petitioned for Victoria's temporary conservatorship due to her "life-threatening conduct" and her need for drug rehabilitation. Marion County Court records show a judge granted the request, which led her to be involuntarily held at a hospital in Greenbrae for 14 days.

Tommy Lee's petition also asked a conservator to move Victoria to a rehabilitation facility "immediately upon her release" as she needed services that were not available at the hospital.

"The proposed conservatee needs to recover and work towards sobriety. For these reasons, the proposed conservatee will suffer irreparable harm if her residence is not changed from a hospital to a rehab facility," the filing continued.

Victoria Jones Was Arrested in April 2025

Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones has two children.

Victoria had a brush with the law on April 28, 2025, when authorities took her into custody in California's Napa County. At the time, she was charged with three misdemeanors: obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The following month, Victoria was booked into Santa Cruz County.

Tommy Lee Jones

Victoria Jones Was Detained Again 2 Months Later

Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones stopped acting years before her death.

On June 17, 2025, nearly two months after her initial arrest, Victoria was cuffed again in connection with misdemeanor domestic battery and domestic violence involving elder abuse. She pleaded not guilty on July 1.

According to reports, Victoria also had a legal headache around 2011 when she was arrested for theft in San Antonio, Texas. The charges were dismissed, per the outlets.

Victoria Jones Died on New Year's Day

Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones died at the age of 34.

Following a string of legal troubles, OK! learned Victoria was found unresponsive in a hallway at Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco around 2:52 a.m. on January 1. She was declared dead by the paramedics who responded to the scene after a report of a medical emergency.

"The scene was turned over to the San Francisco Police Department and the Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation," TMZ reported. "The Medical Examiner arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. At this time, the cause of death remains unknown, and officials have not released additional details."

According to Broadcastify dispatch audio obtained by a news outlet, police received a call for a "code 3 for the overdose" and cited "color change" of the victim's body. Hotel staff attempted to perform CPR while waiting for paramedics, but Victoria was ultimately pronounced dead.

Victoria was 34 at the time of her passing.

Following her death, a friend of Tommy Lee told gossip columnist Rob Schuter they were "all terrified she was headed for disaster and could potentially hurt someone she loved."

"Victoria had a history with substances. She was brilliant one minute, and then the addiction would take over. Her rage toward her parents was intense — nothing seemed to reach her, and it made all of us worry," they added.

Per Schuter's Substack, a senior San Francisco police officer reportedly said it was "fentanyl-related."

"People get all their drugs with fentanyl now. Everything is laced. It's tragic," said the officer.

