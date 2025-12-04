Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Jokes Her Chest Is 'Full of Demons' as She Mocks Plastic Surgery Speculation

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan is laughing off the gossip, subtly addressing plastic surgery rumors with a joke that her chest is “full of demons.” “People ask me, ‘Are your b---- natural? Like no. They’re big because of all the ghosts,” read a meme reposted by Furlan, 39, via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 4.

Brittany Furlan Joked Her Chest Was 'Full of Demons'

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram; MEGA Brittany Furlan subtly addressed plastic surgery speculation with a joke.

Adding her own cheeky commentary, the influencer wrote as a caption, “Full of demons.” Furlan isn’t new to the plastic surgery chatter, previously shutting down claims that she’s ever gone under the knife. “People think I have had plastic surgery and I have not,” she confirmed during an appearance on the “Off the Vine” podcast. “I’ve only had filler.” In the past, her husband, Tommy Lee, publicly praised her “100 percent natural body” while sharing vacation photos of her in a bikini.

Tommy Lee Praised His Wife's Natural Body

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Tommy Lee has publicly praised his wife's '100 percent natural body.'

The former drummer, 63, and Vine star have had their ups and downs this year. In the spring, it came out that Furlan had been catfished by someone posing as Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke.

Brittany Furlan Was Catfished Earlier This Year

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Brittany Furlan confessed to being catfished by someone posing as Ronnie Radke.

"Obviously, I'm in a hotel right now. I've been going through a really tough time in my marriage, which was none of anyone's f------ business, but he's made it everyone's business," she said in a lengthy TikTok on May 17. "Basically, I told my husband everything. I said, you know, 'I've been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat — he says it's not him, cool, whatever — 'cause I'm a good person.' I mean, I'm not a good person for talking to someone while married. I've been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever." Radke, 41, went public with the information as the Mötley Crüe musician “wouldn’t stop yelling” at him, thinking he was having an affair with his wife.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Remain Married

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan tied the knot in 2019.