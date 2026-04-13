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Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Makes NSFW Joke About Size of His Manhood While Food Shopping: Watch

Photo of Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan
Source: MEGA

Brittany Furlan got candid on social media and made a racy, NSFW joke about the size of husband Tommy Lee’s manhood.

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April 13 2026, Updated 4:54 p.m. ET

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Brittany Furlan couldn't help but crack a joke about husband Tommy Lee's manhood while shopping for fruit.

"What are these? The f------ Tommy Lee bananas?" Furlan, 39, questioned in a video posted via Instagram on Sunday, April 12. "What the h---? My lord!"

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Brittany Furlan Compared Tommy Lee's Manhood to Bananas

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Photo of Brittany Furlan compared the bananas to Tommy Lee's manhood.
Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan compared the bananas to Tommy Lee's manhood.

In the video clip, the social media influencer carefully inspected a variety of bananas, holding them up as she compared their size to her hand.

"Let's see," she said as she gripped the banana with her left hand. "Yeah, that's about right."

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Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan made a NSFW joke about Tommy Lee's manhood.

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Fans Reacted to Brittany Furlan's NSFW Joke

Photo of Brittany Furlan's NSFW joke sparked a flurry of responses.
Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan's NSFW joke sparked a flurry of responses.

Furlan captioned the video, "I knew they looked familiar..." prompting laughs from fans in the comments section.

"😂😂😂😂😂 I know she bought to take home and compare 😂😂😂😂," one follower said, while another user wrote, "She's so hilarious 😂."

"😂😂😂 oh thanks @brittanyfurlan I needed the laugh today. ❤️🙌," a third added.

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Inside Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee's Rocky Relationship

Photo of Brittany Furlan was at center of a catfishing scandal last spring.
Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan was at center of a catfishing scandal last spring.

Furlan and Lee, 63, have had a tumultuous relationship over the years.

Last spring, the couple faced split rumors after Furlan revealed she had been caught in a catfishing scandal, admitting she was communicating online with someone posing as musician Ronnie Radke during a rocky period in her marriage to the Mötley Crüe musician.

Furlan claimed the person posing as Radke, 42, "begged her" to leave her husband, whom she wed in 2019. The influencer also alleged that when she got his address to meet up, he stood her up and intentionally began humiliating her.

Furlan confided in her husband about the situation, who confronted the man online — prompting him to push the narrative that she was being catfished.

At the time, Radke denied any involvement in the situation and contacted the FBI.

Brittany Furlan Granted Restraining Order Against Ronnie Radke

Photo of Brittany Furlan was granted a restraining order against Ronnie Radke in March.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Furlan was granted a restraining order against Ronnie Radke in March.

Although it was initially believed the Vine star was speaking with someone posing as Radke, she claimed in January that she was actually communicating with Radke. She also pointed to their messages as proof, as they were deemed not A.I.-generated "due to the explicit nature of the content."

Radke filed for a temporary restraining order on January 5, but his request was denied.

Furlan filed for her own protection from Radke on January 12 and was granted a temporary restraining order. In March, a judge granted her request for the restraining order to stay in place for the next two years, requiring Radke to stay at least 100 yards from her and have no contact.

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