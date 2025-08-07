COUPLES Tommy Lee Shares Naked Photo of Wife Brittany Furlan After Couple Reconciles Over Catfish Scandal Source: @tommylee/Instagram;@brittanyfurlan/Instagram Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan look much happier several months after their catfishing drama. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 7 2025, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan’s relationship is on the mend after a previous catfishing scandal shook the core of their six-year marriage. The Mötley Crüe drummer took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 6, to flaunt his wife’s naked body as she stood in front of their pool. Lee emphasized his desire for Furlan and her bare bottom by captioning the image, “God d---it, my new pool guy is hot AF!!! Am I gay? O well!!!” The image showed a confident Furlan as she posed with her backside toward the camera. The rocker set the post to “Elephant Woman” by Blonde Redhead.

'Not Everything Needs an Audience'

Source: @tommylee/Instagram Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have been married for six years.

While many of Lee’s followers complimented Furlan’s fit figure, more people found the nude photo disturbing. “That's your wife, isn't it? D--- boy, have some respect. Not everything needs an audience,” commented one social media user. “Unc this supposed to be behind a paywall,” wrote another. “Tommy, I don’t think you should post this on Instagram,” added a third.

Brittany Furlan's Catfishing Scandal

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Brittany Furlan eventually came clean to her husband after she grew attached to her online relationship.

The couple has slowly been working toward rebuilding trust after Furlan fell victim to a wild catfish attack in May. At the time, the brunette beauty was contacted by someone posing as Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke. Their conversations quickly became more meaningful than she imagined they’d be, leading her to reveal to her husband what had been going on behind his back. “Because I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while I’m married, [but] I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, [so] I come clean to my husband,” she said in a now-deleted TikTok video.

Brittany Furlan Was Having 'Loving' Conversations With ChatGPT at Time of Scandal

Source: @tommylee/Instagram Tommy Lee reportedly felt 'betrayed' by his wife's catfishing scandal.

During the same time, Furlan was also messaging ChatGPT and later admitted her talks with the catfish were even “better” than the “loving” messages from the AI software. As OK! reported, a source close to the couple claimed Lee felt “betrayed” by his wife’s online relationship.

Tommy Lee Shuts Down Divorce Rumors

Source: @tommylee/Instagram Tommy Lee shut down rumors about a divorce in July.