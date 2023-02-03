Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Deletes 'Horrible' TikTok Poking Fun At Pamela Anderson

Tommy Lee 's current wife quietly took down a controversial TikTok using a filter imitating the Playboy model's famed "'90s makeup" look after critics called the video "disrespectful."

"Pam if I died," Furlan wrote over a video of her looking unruffled before shrugging and laying down next to the Mötley Crüe drummer. "Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope," she captioned the TikTok.

"Even if she’s ‘joking’ that doesn’t give her the right to say horrible things like that," one user replied in the comments section of the since-deleted clip, with another adding, "Pam has been nothing but respectful to her. This is so uncalled for."