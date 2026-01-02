or
BREAKING NEWS
Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Drops Jaws by Going Topless for Her Final Selfie of 2025

Photo of Tommy Lee with Brittany Furlan
Source: @brittanyfurlan/instagram

To say goodbye to 2025, Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, uploaded numerous selfies on social media.

Jan. 2 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Brittany Furlan wrapped up the year with a few selfies.

On Wednesday, December 31, Tommy Lee's wife shared a few memes, snaps with her loved ones and more on Instagram, captioning the set, "👋🏻 2025."

Brittany Furlan's Hot Shots

Photo of Brittany Furlan wore nothing but a top hat in a seductive selfie.
Source: @brittanyfurlan/instagram

Brittany Furlan wore nothing but a top hat in a seductive selfie.

The shots included Furlan giving a peck to her friend, a mirror selfie alongside her husband and a sultry black-and-white snap in which she donned nothing but a top hat, covering her chest with some of her hair.

A few of the quotes shown in the photo dump were, "If you gone QUIT anything, QUIT lying!!!" and "new year new me[ntal issues]."

The musician posted their couple selfie on his own page, captioning the shot, "…..Wishing you all The happiest of the New Year 2026 Tommy & Brittany Lee."

Photo of The star's post was her way of saying goodbye to 2025.
Source: @brittanyfurlan/instagram

The star's post was her way of saying goodbye to 2025.

Topless photos and funny memes are nothing new for the actress, 39, as she previously revealed she uses comedy as a coping method.

"When my parents would fight, I would try to distract them by being funny. My dad had to work, make money and support us. [Stardom] wasn’t something he was focused on," she spilled in a past interview. "I knew ever since I was little that I was going to have to make it happen for myself — I wasn’t going to be able to rely on anybody to help me out.”

Brittany Furlan

Brittany Furlan Uses Comedy as a Coping Mechanism

Photo of The couple wed in 2019.
Source: mega

The couple wed in 2019.

"I literally just joke about everything in my life. Some people will attack me for it and make fun of me, but I use comedy to cope with whatever I’m dealing with," explained the star. "It just fulfills me in so many ways and it’s so nice to just get to do it. I’m just loving it and I’m just enjoying my life with it so much. There’s no better feeling to me than making people laugh."

The Star Has Joked About Tommy Lee in Her Stand-Up Routine

Photo of Furlan has joked about intimacy with her husband in her stand-up sets.
Source: @brittanyfurlan/instagram

Furlan has joked about intimacy with her husband in her stand-up sets.

She's even dabbled in stand-up comedy, and she has no issues cracking jokes about her s-- life with the rocker, 63, in her material.

"I used to do stand-up many years ago, not a lot of people know that about me. Then I stopped doing stand-up comedy and I married Tommy Lee," Furlan said in an old Instagram video. "You guys know about Tommy Lee?... Now I should be doing sit-down comedy for the rest of my life. Jesus Christ."

"My God, does anyone have a f------ icepack, or heating pad?" she asked. "My v----- was normal, okay? It was normal and nice and cute… That's what mine looked like 'til I met him."

