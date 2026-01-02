Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Drops Jaws by Going Topless for Her Final Selfie of 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Furlan wrapped up the year with a few selfies. On Wednesday, December 31, Tommy Lee's wife shared a few memes, snaps with her loved ones and more on Instagram, captioning the set, "👋🏻 2025."

Brittany Furlan's Hot Shots

Source: @brittanyfurlan/instagram Brittany Furlan wore nothing but a top hat in a seductive selfie.

The shots included Furlan giving a peck to her friend, a mirror selfie alongside her husband and a sultry black-and-white snap in which she donned nothing but a top hat, covering her chest with some of her hair. A few of the quotes shown in the photo dump were, "If you gone QUIT anything, QUIT lying!!!" and "new year new me[ntal issues]." The musician posted their couple selfie on his own page, captioning the shot, "…..Wishing you all The happiest of the New Year 2026 Tommy & Brittany Lee."

Source: @brittanyfurlan/instagram The star's post was her way of saying goodbye to 2025.

Topless photos and funny memes are nothing new for the actress, 39, as she previously revealed she uses comedy as a coping method. "When my parents would fight, I would try to distract them by being funny. My dad had to work, make money and support us. [Stardom] wasn’t something he was focused on," she spilled in a past interview. "I knew ever since I was little that I was going to have to make it happen for myself — I wasn’t going to be able to rely on anybody to help me out.”

Brittany Furlan Uses Comedy as a Coping Mechanism

Source: mega The couple wed in 2019.

"I literally just joke about everything in my life. Some people will attack me for it and make fun of me, but I use comedy to cope with whatever I’m dealing with," explained the star. "It just fulfills me in so many ways and it’s so nice to just get to do it. I’m just loving it and I’m just enjoying my life with it so much. There’s no better feeling to me than making people laugh."

The Star Has Joked About Tommy Lee in Her Stand-Up Routine

Source: @brittanyfurlan/instagram Furlan has joked about intimacy with her husband in her stand-up sets.