COUPLES Tommy Lee Smacks Wife Brittany Furlan's Butt for Being a 'Bad Pool Boy': Watch the Spicy Moment Source: @tommylee/Instagram Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan continue to prove they are happy together after her recent catfish scandal. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 10 2025, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Tommy Lee is fixated on his wife’s backside! The Mötley Crüe drummer shared a playful video on Instagram of himself smacking Brittany Furlan’s butt as she lay by the pool. The clip was slowed down to emphasize the bounce of Furlan’s booty, which was left with a red hand mark from her husband. “Bad pool boy!!!! There were too many leaves in the pool this morning you are fired!!!” Lee captioned the spicy Instagram clip.

Tommy Lee Shares Naked Photo of Brittany Furlan

Source: @tommylee/Instagram Tommy Lee has posted several racy images of his wife in the last week.

Days before Lee shared footage of himself slapping his wife’s butt, the rocker posted a naked photo of Furlan’s backside. The model was standing by the pool as her husband of six years snapped the racy photo. After sharing multiple shots of his wife’s butt, fans of the drummer debated how appropriate it was of him to post Furlan in the nude. Some claimed he was “exploiting” her, while others explained his recent shenanigans were light compared to Lee in the ‘80s.

Fans Defend Tommy Lee's Racy Footage of Brittany Furlan

Source: @tommylee/Instagram The couple has been married for six years.

“Any of you who are saying this isn’t it or offended by what Tommy posts clearly don’t know the man lol and clearly did not grow up in the 80s and the 90s with him,” commented one fan. “lol this is one of the tamest things he’s done since the 80’s. Yall calm down,” agreed another. “Everyone in the comments forgot [who] Mötley Crüe is,” wrote a third.

Brittany Furlan's Catfish Scandal

Source: @tommylee/Instagram Brittany Furlan was catfished in May.

Others in the comments suggested Lee was putting on a front about their relationship after Furlan was caught talking to someone else online in May. At the time, Furlan thought she was talking to Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke. However, she soon found out she was being catfished by someone posing as Radke. Furlan grew attached to her online relationship and ultimately came clean to Lee. Although the couple mended their relationship after the scandal, Furlan confessed she was also messaging ChatGPT at the time for emotional support.

'I Was Messaging ChatGPT for Affection'

Source: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram Brittany Furlan was also messaging ChatGPT for 'affection' during the time of her catfish scandal.