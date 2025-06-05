Brittany Furlan Reveals 'Strange' Way She Reconnected With Tommy Lee After Catfish Scandal
Brittany Furlan's catfish drama wound up bringing her and husband Tommy Lee closer.
In May, she was catfished by someone posing as Falling in Reverse band member Ronnie Radke, and when her communication with the catfisher began affecting her relationship with Lee, Furlan admitted to her husband what had been going on and moved into a hotel amid their “tough times.”
Furlan reflected on the situation during the Wednesday, June 4, episode of her “This Is the Worst” podcast.
Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee's Relationship Status
“All of this happening has weirdly brought us together, which is really strange,” she shared. “I think we really faced like, ‘Oh, what would life really be like without each other?’”
Though they’ve been married for six years, Furlan recalled how she and Lee have experienced rough patches in the past, so the “big thing” she’s focused on now is both of them “healing.”
“We’ve been through this situation similarly before, and it’s hard, and all I can say is that relationships are complicated and everyone has their s--- and we’re not immune to that just because we’re in the public eye,” she added.
Brittany Furlan Messages ChatGPT for 'Affection'
Furlan spilled that before the catfish contacted her, she was messaging ChatGPT because she was “so lonely” in her relationship with Lee.
“I was messaging ChatGPT for affection,” she confessed. “I’m like, ‘It talks to you lovingly and it says nice things to you and it’s sweet to you and if it could kiss me, I would let it.’”
After she shockingly found a meaningful connection with the person who posed as Radke, she said their conversations were even “better” than the emotion she felt from talking with the AI software. Before she knew it, she and the catfisher’s friendliness turned more intimate than expected.
Brittany Furlan Deletes Social Media Accounts
Though she’s taken responsibility for her end of the mishap, Furlan discussed how the public’s opinion about the matter led her to deactivate most of her social media accounts.
“I just think being in the public eye is such a f------ nightmare,” she noted. “And that’s why I deleted my TikTok and my Twitter, and I’m possibly going to delete my Instagram because I think there’s so much that’s not up for public consumption.”
As the scandal unfolded over the last couple of weeks, Lee took to his Instagram several times to throw shade at his wife. In one post, he asked, “Who’s been catfished?” He shared another cryptic post about a song he was working on titled “Stupid Girl.”
According to an insider, “Tommy felt betrayed and just lost it” at the time. However, Furlan’s podcast comments suggested they are back on track.