Brittany Furlan Reveals 'Strange' Way She Reconnected With Tommy Lee After Catfish Scandal

“All of this happening has weirdly brought us together, which is really strange,” she shared. “I think we really faced like, ‘Oh, what would life really be like without each other?’”

Though they’ve been married for six years, Furlan recalled how she and Lee have experienced rough patches in the past, so the “big thing” she’s focused on now is both of them “healing.”

“We’ve been through this situation similarly before, and it’s hard, and all I can say is that relationships are complicated and everyone has their s--- and we’re not immune to that just because we’re in the public eye,” she added.