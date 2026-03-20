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The End of TomTom: Sandoval’s West Hollywood Bar With Lisa Vanderpump Listed for Sale — 3 Years After Scandal

Composite photo of Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sanvodal and TomTom exterior
Source: mega

TomTom was heavily featured on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

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March 20 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

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It's the end of an era!

A new report revealed Lisa Vanderpump has listed TomTom for sale. The reality star opened the West Hollywood, Calif., hotspot in 2018 with her staffers Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as minority partners.

The update comes three years after "Scandoval," which was when Sandoval blew up Vanderpump Rules, as he confessed to cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their fellow costar Raquel Leviss.

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TomTom Is Up for Sale

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Photo of Lisa Vanderpump has listed TomTom for sale.
Source: mega

Lisa Vanderpump has listed TomTom for sale.

She also listed PUMP Restaurant, which is located in TomTom's next door garden lounge. PUMP was originally a separate establishment but moved to TomTom's garden after she closed PUMP for good.

Picking up the properties means the buyer is also entitled to the brand, as WeHo Times reported the purchase "encompasses intellectual property, social media accounts, furniture, fixtures and equipment, goodwill and proprietary operational systems.”

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Photo of Whoever purchases the property is also entitled to taking over the TomTom brand.
Source: mega

Whoever purchases the property is also entitled to taking over the TomTom brand.

"This offering includes substantially all operating assets, including intellectual property, social media platforms, FF&E, goodwill, and proprietary operational systems — delivering a fully turnkey opportunity with unparalleled brand equity," the ad stated.

The ad continued, "Featured prominently for over a decade on Vanderpump Rules, both venues have achieved international recognition, reaching over 14.6 million viewers across recent seasons and maintaining a powerful digital footprint with more than 700,000 combined social media followers."

The venues will remain open during the sale.

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Tom Sandoval's Scandal Affected His Restaurants

Photo of Tom Sandoval's venues were hit with awful reviews after his cheating scandal was uncovered.
Source: @tomschwa/instagram

Tom Sandoval's venues were hit with awful reviews after his cheating scandal was uncovered.

Schwartz and Sandoval also had their own eatery, Schwartz and Sandy's, which lasted from 2022 to 2024.

The venue, as well as TomTom, was flooded with terrible reviews after Sandoval's affair, prompting the musician to speak out at the time.

"Schwartz & Sandy's might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families," the Traitors alum wrote on social media. "Just like TomTom, I'm a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct your anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong."

Photo of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were minority partners in Lisa Vanderpump's TomTom.
Source: @tomsandoval1/instagram

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were minority partners in Lisa Vanderpump's TomTom.

The singer also apologized to his business partners and employees who had to "suffer" due to his actions.

Schwartz commented on the drama during a 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live, admitting things were "a little rough" when the shocking affair was first exposed.

"There was a moment where people were like, vandalizing our spot. And it's way out of line. I get it but vandalism is too far," the Bravo star expressed. "Take a breather — go outside, and I mean this in the least patronizing way ever — but go outside, and take three deep breaths."

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