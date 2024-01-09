'I Knew It Was Wrong': Raquel Leviss Reveals She First Hooked Up With Tom Sandoval While Ariana Madix Slept Nearby
Raquel Leviss took her podcast listeners back to the moment she began her affair with Tom Sandoval.
In the debut episode of the Vanderpump Rules alum's podcast, "Rachel Goes Rogue," Leviss, whose legal name is Rachel, told all about the night she and the rocker's friendship turned romantic while he was still dating Ariana Madix.
"We go in the back, and the sliding door isn't unlocked, so he was like, 'Well, we've got the fire pit here,' and I was like, 'Yeah, the fire pit's cool, we can just keep talking,'" Leviss, 28, remembered of what took place after she and Sandoval,40, returned to his home from a late night at The Abbey in West Hollywood, Calif., as the Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, slept in the former couple's bedroom.
"We got the fire pit going, we’re chatting, and then he goes, 'You know what the best thing about this pool is? That it’s heated,'" the former beauty queen said of the two getting into the water together. "I took my jeans off, and I had this corset top on, so I left that on, and I was in my underwear, and I went in his pool and it was heated."
"And then he looked at me a certain way and then he grabbed me, spun me and kissed me and I was like surprised but like happy," Leviss noted of the interaction. "Ugh, so bad, so embarrassing."
"I knew it was wrong, Tom knew it was wrong. Right after Tom kissed me, he like sat on the stair of the pool and he was like, hands on his face, his mind must have been running a million miles a minute, contemplating what to do. It was very bad," the Sonoma State graduate recalled of the moment she knew all trust was broken between her and Madix.
Leviss recently reflected on her behavior during Season 10 of the hit Bravo show and made it clear she deeply regretted signing on so soon after breaking off her engagement to James Kennedy.
"I already made a mistake by returning to season 10," she explained in a preview for her podcast. "Looking back at that season, I was at my lowest of lows. Filming Vanderpump Rules after breaking off an engagement with James that was my first mistake because I should've taken the time to heal and find a therapist."
"I did the right thing by having a no-contact policy with James, but when we're working together and filming together and he's flaunting his new girlfriend that he met three weeks after I ended the engagement, that hurt," she confessed.