'I Knew It Was Wrong': Raquel Leviss Reveals She First Hooked Up With Tom Sandoval While Ariana Madix Slept Nearby

"We go in the back, and the sliding door isn't unlocked, so he was like, 'Well, we've got the fire pit here,' and I was like, 'Yeah, the fire pit's cool, we can just keep talking,'" Leviss, 28, remembered of what took place after she and Sandoval,40, returned to his home from a late night at The Abbey in West Hollywood, Calif., as the Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, slept in the former couple's bedroom.

"We got the fire pit going, we’re chatting, and then he goes, 'You know what the best thing about this pool is? That it’s heated,'" the former beauty queen said of the two getting into the water together. "I took my jeans off, and I had this corset top on, so I left that on, and I was in my underwear, and I went in his pool and it was heated."