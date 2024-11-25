Tom Sandoval Trolled After Announcing Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge Is Closing Post-Scandoval: 'You Really Tanked Your Own Business'

"There’s no easy way to say this but after careful consideration, Greg, Tom and I made the decision to close Schwartz and Sandy’s by the end of the year. This was not an easy conclusion. So this is our farewell tour," wrote Schwartz, 42, encouraging customers to come in for the holidays for one last hurrah.

"There’s some peace in knowing I gave my absolute all into S&S, fully committed with every fiber in my being," he continued. "To all the patrons who came in & supported us, showed me love every single night I was in there, you kept me going through some of the harder times."