Tom Sandoval Trolled After Announcing Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge Is Closing Post-Scandoval: 'You Really Tanked Your Own Business'
Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are closing the doors of Schwartz and Sandy's after just two years in business.
The best friends and Vanderpump Rules costars shared the news via their own Instagram posts on Monday, November 25.
"There’s no easy way to say this but after careful consideration, Greg, Tom and I made the decision to close Schwartz and Sandy’s by the end of the year. This was not an easy conclusion. So this is our farewell tour," wrote Schwartz, 42, encouraging customers to come in for the holidays for one last hurrah.
"There’s some peace in knowing I gave my absolute all into S&S, fully committed with every fiber in my being," he continued. "To all the patrons who came in & supported us, showed me love every single night I was in there, you kept me going through some of the harder times."
Sandoval, also 42, said he had "a heavy heart" about the decision to say goodbye to the Los Angeles eatery.
"This hasn’t been an easy choice for my partners and me, but other priorities and commitments have taken hold," the singer wrote. "While this business venture has been an incredible stepping stone in my life, one I will always cherish, I look forward to exciting new endeavors."
Schwartz uploaded several photos and videos from the lounge and noted he'll make a "more sentimental post down the road."
Things began going downhill for the spot in March 2023 after Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix via a shocking affair with their VPR costar Rachel Leviss. The tryst, dubbed "Scandoval," infuriated fans, who bombarded Schwartz & Sandy's with negative reviews to try and get revenge.
Fans of the show couldn't help but laugh at the closing, with one person commenting to Sandoval, "If you stepped down, it probably would have thrived… but no one expected you to do something that selfless 😬."
"This was alll your fault i hope you know this lol," another person told the Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras frontman, while a third said, "No one wants to support a fleabag's bar? Shocking. Surprised it lasted this long…"
"Man you really tanked your own business. 🔥👏," a fourth Instagram user declared.
Things got so bad for the eatery in 2023 that the lounge pleaded on social media to stop with the hate.
"We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business," a message from the establishment read. "There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz."
On a 2024 episode of VPR, Schwartz confessed that Sandoval was asked not to come into the lounge for a while.
"We really had it bad. We all had to clean Tom’s mess," he spilled. "He has severely tainted the brand name. My partners don’t want to work with him. He is like an absentee partner — these are their words."
"I didn’t expect him to fully check out. I thought he would be more proactive with pitching ideas on how to weather this," he continued, noting the singer basically disappeared when he became the most hated man on reality television.