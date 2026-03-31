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Tony Hawk Sets the Record Straight on Marriage Rumors Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

split photo of Jeffrey Epstein & Tony Hawk
Source: MEGA

Tony Hawk shut down rumors tying him to Jeffrey Epstein, denying any connection to the island.

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March 31 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Tony Hawk recently addressed the rumors surrounding his alleged marriage on Jeffrey Epstein's private island. The professional skateboarder, aged 57, took to Instagram on February 5 to clarify the timeline of his marriages and deny any association with Epstein's notorious estate.

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image of Tony Hawk denied rumors linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Tony Hawk denied rumors linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.

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In his Instagram Story, Hawk stated, “Here are the facts and timelines of my nuptials. And I apologize if they don’t fit a narrative of nonsense.” He emphasized the importance of factual accuracy, particularly in light of recent speculation.

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Hawk has been married four times. His first marriage to Cindy Dunbar occurred in 1990 in Fallbrook, Calif. After their divorce in 1993, he married Erin Lee at a Hilton hotel in San Diego. Following his 2004 split from Lee, Hawk wed Lhotse Merriam in 2006 on Tavarua Surf Island in Fiji. His most recent marriage to Catherine Goodman took place at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2015. Notably, none of these locations correspond to Little Saint James, Epstein’s private island.

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image of The skateboarder said he never visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island.
Source: MEGA

The skateboarder said he never visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

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The confusion appears to stem from a guest at Hawk's wedding to Merriam. An individual named Mark Epstein, who is an accomplished photographer, attended the ceremony. Tony clarified that this Mark Epstein has no relation to Jeffrey Epstein. “One of the guests in 2006 shot photos of the Fiji ceremony and licensed them to Getty Images,” Tony explained. “His name is [coincidentally] Mark Epstein. An accomplished action sports photographer from Wyoming and of no relation to Jeffrey Epstein (who I never met and whose island I never visited). This is all easily verifiable information."

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image of Tony Hawk shared details of all his marriages.
Source: MEGA

Tony Hawk shared details of all his marriages.

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Tony’s clarification comes in the wake of recent revelations from the United States Department of Justice regarding allegations of human trafficking. An email from an FBI agent mentioned Tony in connection with a victim who claimed to have been taken to Jeffrey’s island when she was 13 years old. The email suggested that Tony was present during her purported visit.

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image of A photographer named Mark Epstein caused confusion.
Source: MEGA

A photographer named Mark Epstein caused confusion.

This incident has sparked widespread speculation and concern regarding the connections of various celebrities to Jeffrey. Tony is not the only public figure facing scrutiny; Bill Gates, Prince Andrew and J.K. Rowling are among others mentioned in the Epstein files.

Tony concluded his message by apologizing to his friend Mark for the misinformation that has circulated. He underscored the importance of verifying facts, stating, “Facts are not fungible.”

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