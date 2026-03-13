The Most Unexpected People Named in the Latest Unsealed Epstein Files — From Michael Jackson to Diana Ross and More

In December 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice released declassified Epstein files that named well-known figures, including Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed previously classified documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, thrusting political figures and celebrities into the public spotlight as demands for transparency intensified.

The DOJ carried out phased disclosures of the infamous Epstein files — which included documents, records, call logs and images — on December 19, 2025, after Congress passed a law requiring full disclosure of the materials under Donald Trump's administration.

"In view of the Congressional deadline, all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure," a statement on the site reads. "That said, because of the volume of information involved, this website may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature."

Among the figures appearing in the files was former President Bill Clinton, who recently refused to be questioned about his former ties to the late convicted s-- offender.

In one photo, the ex-POTUS was photographed relaxing in a hot tub alongside Ghislaine Maxwell and an individual whose face was redacted.

Clinton was captured in additional photos featuring other celebrities, including Diana Ross, Chris Tucker and Mick Jagger.