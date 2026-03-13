or
OK Magazine
The Most Unexpected People Named in the Latest Unsealed Epstein Files — From Michael Jackson to Diana Ross and More

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

In December 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice released declassified Epstein files that named well-known figures, including Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

March 13 2026, Published 1:01 a.m. ET

Bill Clinton

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

The U.S. Justice Department released more photos and documents related to Jeffrey Epstein in December.

The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed previously classified documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, thrusting political figures and celebrities into the public spotlight as demands for transparency intensified.

The DOJ carried out phased disclosures of the infamous Epstein files — which included documents, records, call logs and images — on December 19, 2025, after Congress passed a law requiring full disclosure of the materials under Donald Trump's administration.

"In view of the Congressional deadline, all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure," a statement on the site reads. "That said, because of the volume of information involved, this website may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature."

Among the figures appearing in the files was former President Bill Clinton, who recently refused to be questioned about his former ties to the late convicted s-- offender.

In one photo, the ex-POTUS was photographed relaxing in a hot tub alongside Ghislaine Maxwell and an individual whose face was redacted.

Clinton was captured in additional photos featuring other celebrities, including Diana Ross, Chris Tucker and Mick Jagger.

Chris Tucker

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

Photos from the latest Epstein files showed several famous figures and celebrities.

Tucker was also caught up in the Epstein files discussion after he appeared in various photographs, including one at a dining table with Clinton and another on an airport runway alongside Maxwell.

Diana Ross

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

Donald Trump asked the Justice Department and the FBI to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's connections to Democrats.

In one snap, Ross was pictured smiling beside Clinton, Michael Jackson and a woman whose face was obscured.

Kevin Spacey

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

Some emails hinted at 10 possible 'co-conspirators' in the Epstein case.

Several photos in the Epstein files captured Kevin Spacey inside the Cabinet Room of the Churchill War Rooms in London.

The American Beauty actor previously urged the release of the documents in pursuit of clearing his name, writing on X, "Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough. I hate to make this about me — but the media already has."

Michael Jackson

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

The late King of Pop triggered public interest after his name and photographs were shown in the Epstein-related documents.

In one snap, Jackson posed closely with Epstein in front of a painting of what seemed to be a naked woman.

Mick Jagger

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein died on August 10, 2019.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

The latest release also featured the Rolling Stones rocker in several photos, including snaps from a restaurant where he sat next to Clinton and Maxwell.

Minnie Driver

Source: MEGA

The convicted s-- offender was found dead ahead of his trial on s-- trafficking charges.

In addition to bombshell photographs, the Epstein files also presented "Contact Book" documents, where Minnie Driver's name was listed.

Phil Collins

Source: MEGA

The Justice Department said Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide.

Although Phil Collins was not pictured in the files, he and his ex-wife Orianne Cevey were both identified in the "Contact Book."

Richard Branson

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

In a 2024 memo, the Justice Department noted there was no evidence Jeffrey Epstein had a 'client list.'

Virgin Group co-founder Sir Richard Branson appeared alongside Epstein in the photos released by the DOJ. He was previously mentioned in the fourth batch of court documents related to the disgraced financier in 2024.

Sarah Ferguson

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

A suicide risk assessment conducted days before Jeffrey Epstein's death cited the financier, who said he was Jewish and that suicide was 'against the religion.'

Sarah Ferguson also emerged in records tied to the Epstein files, photographed in a snap among the thousands of unearthed documents.

Walter Cronkite

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

Donald Trump's name has been mentioned several times in the Epstein files.

The public also saw broadcast journalist Walter Cronkite's name surface after photos showed him sitting with Epstein in a home in the latest batch of files released by the DOJ.

"Walter Cronkite 1/07," the label of the carousel featuring the late newsman read.

