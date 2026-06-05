'Top Gun' and 'Jumanji' Star James Handy Found Dead With Stab Wound to the Chest at Age 81
June 5 2026, Updated 8:13 a.m. ET
Veteran actor James Handy has died at the age of 81 following a tragic incident in Los Angeles.
The performer, known to audiences for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji and dozens of popular television shows, was discovered with a stab wound to the chest on Wednesday, June 3.
James Handy Found Outside Tarzana Home
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding an unknown disturbance. Handy was then found outside a residence in Tarzana, Calif.
“On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, around 9:30 a.m., West Valley area patrol officers responded to a radio call of unknown trouble in the 19200 block of Erwin Street. The 911 caller stated, ‘I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin,” the LAPD’s statement read, per Us Weekly.
“Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased,” the message continued.
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Arrest Made in Connection With Actor's Death
Authorities have identified Michael Gledhill, 44, the son of Handy's girlfriend, as the suspect in the case.
According to investigators, Gledhill allegedly approached responding officers shortly after the incident and admitted involvement.
Police detailed the encounter in their official statement.
“The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend,” the LAPD statement continued. “Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time.”
Officers also stated that Gledhill “flagged down nearby responding officers” and told them that “he was the one they were looking for."
Gledhill was arrested and booked into Van Nuys Jail on one count of murder. His bail was set at $2 million. Investigators have not publicly disclosed a possible motive.
A Career Spanning More Than Five Decades
Handy built a long and successful career in Hollywood, earning more than 100 acting credits over the course of five decades.
Many fans remember him from the 1995 adventure film Jumanji, while younger audiences recognize him from Top Gun: Maverick. He also appeared in eight episodes of the popular television series Alias.
The New York native became a familiar face across film and television beginning in the 1980s, steadily building a résumé filled with memorable supporting roles.
Handy also appeared in numerous hit productions, including K-911, Law & Order, NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, Castle and The Young and the Restless.
He also shared the screen with Hugh Jackman in Logan, further adding to his extensive body of work.
From 2009 to 2011, Handy portrayed the Governor in episodes of The Young and the Restless and continued landing television roles well into his later years.
According to his IMDb profile, the actor was still actively working and had an upcoming project, Kickback V, which remains in pre-production.