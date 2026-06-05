'Top Gun' and 'Jumanji' Star James Handy Found Dead With Stab Wound to the Chest at Age 81

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Veteran actor James Handy has died at the age of 81 following a tragic incident in Los Angeles.

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The performer, known to audiences for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji and dozens of popular television shows, was discovered with a stab wound to the chest on Wednesday, June 3.

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James Handy Found Outside Tarzana Home

Source: ABC7/YouTube James Handy was found with a stab wound to the chest outside a home in Tarzana, Calif., on June 3.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding an unknown disturbance. Handy was then found outside a residence in Tarzana, Calif. “On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, around 9:30 a.m., West Valley area patrol officers responded to a radio call of unknown trouble in the 19200 block of Erwin Street. The 911 caller stated, ‘I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin,” the LAPD’s statement read, per Us Weekly. “Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased,” the message continued.

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Arrest Made in Connection With Actor's Death

Source: 20th Century Fox/Logan (2017) Police arrested Michael Gledhill, the son of James Handy's girlfriend, on suspicion of murder.

Authorities have identified Michael Gledhill, 44, the son of Handy's girlfriend, as the suspect in the case. According to investigators, Gledhill allegedly approached responding officers shortly after the incident and admitted involvement. Police detailed the encounter in their official statement. “The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend,” the LAPD statement continued. “Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time.” Officers also stated that Gledhill “flagged down nearby responding officers” and told them that “he was the one they were looking for." Gledhill was arrested and booked into Van Nuys Jail on one count of murder. His bail was set at $2 million. Investigators have not publicly disclosed a possible motive.

A Career Spanning More Than Five Decades

Source: ABC Studios/Castle (2009) Authorities said investigators believe the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.