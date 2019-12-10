Kevin Hart and Eniko know how to clean up nice! The actor, 40, and his wife, 35, stunned in glamorous outfits in honor of Jumanji: The Next Level film premiere, which took place on Monday, December 9.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kevin Hart and Eniko know how to clean up nice! The actor, 40, and his wife, 35, stunned in glamorous outfits in honor of Jumanji: The Next Level film premiere, which took place on Monday, December 9.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!