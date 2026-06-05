Eerie Confession: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star James Handy's Suspected Murderer Called 911 to Tell Police He 'Just Killed the Man of Sin'

James Handy was found unconscious in his front yard with a stab wound to the chest.

First responders ultimately discovered Handy unconscious in his yard with a punctured chest. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics rushed the Jumanji star to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to 911 dispatch audio , an individual called police to say, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

Top Gun: Maverick star James Handy 's suspected murderer shockingly confessed to killing the actor after the 81-year-old suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest in the front yard of his Tarzana, Calif., home on Wednesday, June 3.

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Michael Gledhill, 44, the son of Handy's girlfriend, was later arrested and charged with one count of murder. He's being held at Van Nuys Jail in Southern California, with his bail set at $2 million.

In addition to confessing his alleged slaying of Handy to police, Gledhill even "flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for," per the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD's statement additionally noted that "the suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend." Investigators "believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public."

As OK! previously reported, their message read: “On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, around 9:30 a.m., West Valley area patrol officers responded to a radio call of unknown trouble in the 19200 block of Erwin Street. The 911 caller stated, ‘I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.'"

“Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased,” the statement went on.

Handy was best known for his starring roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji and several fan-favorite television shows.

More to come...