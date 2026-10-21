Top U.S. Officials Secretly Preparing for Nightmare Scenario Involving Donald Trump and Midterm Election Results, Report Says: 'We're Concerned'
Oct. 21 2026, Updated 7:36 p.m. ET
According to a new report published Monday, October 20, a small group of national security officials has been secretly advising state governments and members of Congress on how to counter potential Trump administration attempts to interfere in the November 3 midterm elections.
The bipartisan group includes about 10 current and former Defense Department officials, some with professional experience countering authoritarian regimes abroad. They are operating under the radar to help state leadership insulate local protocols from potential federal exploitation.
“All of them have said we’re concerned, but we don’t know what to do,” one member of the group told The Washington Post. “The outcome that we hope for is that states would be prepared for any contingencies should they arise.”
The group and local election administrators are planning several high-risk scenarios in which federal authority could disrupt or contest results, including deploying military troops or ICE agents near polling locations to deter or intimidate voters.
Other plans include efforts by the federal government to seize ballots or voting equipment under the guise of national security or fraud investigations and attempts to invalidate state election tallies using broad, unverified claims of systemic voter fraud to maintain Republican majorities.
The officials have consulted with governors, lawmakers and election stewards from both parties across at least 10 states, focusing heavily on states and localities with tight races that could determine control of Congress.
Former Judge Warns of 'Another Jan. 6'
Democratic secretaries of state and attorneys general are independently coordinating with outside legal advocacy networks, such as the States United Democracy Center, to map out immediate legal challenges to overreached federal directives.
A former conservative judge warned in a September New Republic op-ed that “another Jan. 6” could occur on Jan. 3, 2027, the first day of a newly installed post-midterms House.
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'House Republicans Have Already Sworn Their Allegiance to Donald Trump'
“Today’s congressional Republicans took a blood oath six years ago not just to put their party before their country, but to put Donald Trump before their country,” George H.W. Bush-appointed Judge J. Michael Luttig wrote in his article, "The Final Battle For America's Democracy."
“And so it is that only weeks before the midterm elections, House Republicans have already sworn their allegiance to Donald Trump and doomed the U.S. to another Jan. 6 next Jan. 3," he wrote.
'Trump Will Do Whatever It Takes'
A White House spokesperson dismissed the group's warnings, saying the administration is focused on "decisive action to protect our elections" by strictly prosecuting election crimes, protecting vulnerable voters and strengthening infrastructure security.
Anonymous group members emphasized that their actions are entirely nonpartisan, driven solely by a mandate to safeguard democratic institutions during a peaceful transition crisis.
"Trump will do whatever it takes, and he has no honor and no credibility and no respect for law. But, we are prepared for it, and we believe we will succeed," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.