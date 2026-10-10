or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Says 'My Heart Is in It Like Never Before' Amid Midterm Rally Blitz

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump launched his midterm campaign blitz with rallies in Texas and Oklahoma.

Profile Image

Oct. 10 2026, Published 6:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump launched a promised 32-day midterm campaign blitz in Texas and Oklahoma, while Vice President JD Vance headed to Florida as Republicans tried to revive enthusiasm on familiar territory.

“My heart is in it like never before,” Trump said Thursday at a truck facility in Denton, Texas.

Later, in Durant, Oklahoma, he acknowledged concerns about several races. “We are worried about Michigan, we are worried about Texas,” he said. “It’s all about 35 different contests.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Calendar Reveals the Strategy

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump acknowledged concerns about several competitive races during his Oklahoma appearance.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump acknowledged concerns about several competitive races during his Oklahoma appearance.

“Campaigns don’t lie with their calendars,” said Democratic strategist John McCarthy, former senior advisor for political engagement to President Joe Biden and principal of Causeway Strategy Group.

“When the president is spending the final stretch rallying voters in deep-red states, Republicans aren’t expanding the map, they’re trying to shore up enthusiasm on terrain they already own,” he explained.

“That’s the bind for Republicans in competitive seats,” he added. “They need Trump to fire up his voters, but they can’t afford to make him the face of their race without turning off the very swing voters who will decide control of Congress.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of The president campaigned for Ken Paxton as Republicans sought to protect key Texas support.
Source: MEGA

The president campaigned for Ken Paxton as Republicans sought to protect key Texas support.

Trump’s Texas appearance supported Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose Senate race against Democratic state Rep. James Talarico has become more competitive than Republicans expected. In Oklahoma, Trump campaigned for gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei.

Vance’s Florida stop supported gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds after he campaigned in Texas for House candidate Eric Flores.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Rally Becomes the Show

Image of JD Vance backed Republican candidates during campaign stops in Florida and Texas.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance backed Republican candidates during campaign stops in Florida and Texas.

"A rally blitz in friendly territory is not about persuasion. It is about activation, turning passive supporters back into voters and messengers,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“The entertainment value is the strategy. A show earns free local coverage, floods social feeds with crowd footage, and hands national outlets a visual story, so one stop can generate a week of content,” she explained.

“For the party in power heading into a midterm,” she added, “that earned media works as a turnout tool as much as a message.”

A Crowd Is Not a Coalition

Image of The Republican rally blitz focused on energizing the party’s base rather than persuading swing voters.
Source: MEGA

The Republican rally blitz focused on energizing the party’s base rather than persuading swing voters.

“The rally becomes the show, and the show becomes the turnout operation,” said Christopher Lee, president of Foresight Strategies.

Nevertheless, “a crowd is not the same as a coalition,” Lee cautioned.

“A rally can energize the people in the arena, but it does not reach the voter who stayed home because groceries and gas cost too much,” he continued. “And no matter how hard the Trump Administration and the GOP try, it cannot entertain their way around that reality.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.