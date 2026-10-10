Donald Trump Says 'My Heart Is in It Like Never Before' Amid Midterm Rally Blitz
Oct. 10 2026, Published 6:56 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump launched a promised 32-day midterm campaign blitz in Texas and Oklahoma, while Vice President JD Vance headed to Florida as Republicans tried to revive enthusiasm on familiar territory.
“My heart is in it like never before,” Trump said Thursday at a truck facility in Denton, Texas.
Later, in Durant, Oklahoma, he acknowledged concerns about several races. “We are worried about Michigan, we are worried about Texas,” he said. “It’s all about 35 different contests.”
The Calendar Reveals the Strategy
“Campaigns don’t lie with their calendars,” said Democratic strategist John McCarthy, former senior advisor for political engagement to President Joe Biden and principal of Causeway Strategy Group.
“When the president is spending the final stretch rallying voters in deep-red states, Republicans aren’t expanding the map, they’re trying to shore up enthusiasm on terrain they already own,” he explained.
“That’s the bind for Republicans in competitive seats,” he added. “They need Trump to fire up his voters, but they can’t afford to make him the face of their race without turning off the very swing voters who will decide control of Congress.”
Trump’s Texas appearance supported Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose Senate race against Democratic state Rep. James Talarico has become more competitive than Republicans expected. In Oklahoma, Trump campaigned for gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei.
Vance’s Florida stop supported gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds after he campaigned in Texas for House candidate Eric Flores.
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The Rally Becomes the Show
"A rally blitz in friendly territory is not about persuasion. It is about activation, turning passive supporters back into voters and messengers,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
“The entertainment value is the strategy. A show earns free local coverage, floods social feeds with crowd footage, and hands national outlets a visual story, so one stop can generate a week of content,” she explained.
“For the party in power heading into a midterm,” she added, “that earned media works as a turnout tool as much as a message.”
A Crowd Is Not a Coalition
“The rally becomes the show, and the show becomes the turnout operation,” said Christopher Lee, president of Foresight Strategies.
Nevertheless, “a crowd is not the same as a coalition,” Lee cautioned.
“A rally can energize the people in the arena, but it does not reach the voter who stayed home because groceries and gas cost too much,” he continued. “And no matter how hard the Trump Administration and the GOP try, it cannot entertain their way around that reality.”