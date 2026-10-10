Donald Trump Says 'My Heart Is in It Like Never Before' Amid Midterm Rally Blitz

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President Donald Trump launched a promised 32-day midterm campaign blitz in Texas and Oklahoma, while Vice President JD Vance headed to Florida as Republicans tried to revive enthusiasm on familiar territory. “My heart is in it like never before,” Trump said Thursday at a truck facility in Denton, Texas. Later, in Durant, Oklahoma, he acknowledged concerns about several races. “We are worried about Michigan, we are worried about Texas,” he said. “It’s all about 35 different contests.”

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The Calendar Reveals the Strategy

Source: MEGA Donald Trump acknowledged concerns about several competitive races during his Oklahoma appearance.

“Campaigns don’t lie with their calendars,” said Democratic strategist John McCarthy, former senior advisor for political engagement to President Joe Biden and principal of Causeway Strategy Group. “When the president is spending the final stretch rallying voters in deep-red states, Republicans aren’t expanding the map, they’re trying to shore up enthusiasm on terrain they already own,” he explained. “That’s the bind for Republicans in competitive seats,” he added. “They need Trump to fire up his voters, but they can’t afford to make him the face of their race without turning off the very swing voters who will decide control of Congress.”

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Source: MEGA The president campaigned for Ken Paxton as Republicans sought to protect key Texas support.

Trump’s Texas appearance supported Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose Senate race against Democratic state Rep. James Talarico has become more competitive than Republicans expected. In Oklahoma, Trump campaigned for gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei. Vance’s Florida stop supported gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds after he campaigned in Texas for House candidate Eric Flores.

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The Rally Becomes the Show

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance backed Republican candidates during campaign stops in Florida and Texas.

"A rally blitz in friendly territory is not about persuasion. It is about activation, turning passive supporters back into voters and messengers,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The entertainment value is the strategy. A show earns free local coverage, floods social feeds with crowd footage, and hands national outlets a visual story, so one stop can generate a week of content,” she explained. “For the party in power heading into a midterm,” she added, “that earned media works as a turnout tool as much as a message.”

A Crowd Is Not a Coalition

Source: MEGA The Republican rally blitz focused on energizing the party’s base rather than persuading swing voters.