Top Small Businesses Poised To Explode In The New Year

Honestly Essential

Honestly Essential offers natural, artisanal products that are designed to enhance the body's healing abilities. The brand strives to source the best homeopathic products that are available to an array of individual needs. Founder Cecilia Salvesen had struggled with her own personal health journey after coming close to death twice over 30 years ago. She decided to give her specialist back her chemical medication and take the natural route after feeling no better. With skepticism from her doctors, she went on to jog, scuba dive, do karate and partake in several other activities she thought she would never be able to do ever again. Cecilia graduated as a Practitioner of Complementary Medicine and decided to make therapeutic aromatherapy products for her daughter's fundraiser. Not only did she sell out, she had orders pouring in due to the product’s efficiency and thus started her Honestly Essential Journey. The brand believes in the importance of matching what you put ON your body to what you would put IN it. For this reason, Honestly Essential differentiates itself from competition by keeping its ingredients organic, vegan, kosher, cold pressed, extra virgin, and as clean as possible. Cecilia is as open and honest as her products reflect and the results they are proven to give are no stranger to this notion. Their products are made with oils that are analgesic (reduce pain), anti-inflammatory, cell regenerating and rejuvenating, balancing, uplifting and so much more. Apart from essential oils the brand also provides synergistic blends that are formulated to be relievers of stress and anxiety, immune aids and more. Honestly Essential is bringing to attention the qualities of the natural world that heal us better than no other entity. The brand is a stellar reflection of what honesty and purity can do to the human race.