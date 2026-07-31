Tori Spelling's '90210MG' Exit Leaves Jennie Garth 'Sad' After Weeks of Speculation: 'We Started This Together'

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Jennie Garth finally addressed Tori Spelling's exit from the "90210MG" podcast after weeks of speculation, admitting she was disappointed to see her longtime friend step away from the project they launched together. "I'm sad that she's not finishing this out with us. We started this together. I'm sad about that, if I'm honest," Garth said during the latest episode of the "90210MG" rewatch podcast. She also made it clear that she supports Spelling's decision, adding that she is "happy for" her former costar and "excited for her to choose herself." Spelling first revealed she would not be returning to the podcast during an Instagram Live, per Entertainment Weekly, with fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green. Her departure means she will not take part in recaps for the show's final two seasons.

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Amy Sugarman Explained How Tori Spelling Made Her Decision

Source: MEGA Tori Spelling announced she would not return to the '90210MG' podcast during an Instagram Live with Brian Austin Green.

Podcast co-host Amy Sugarman shared more details about how the decision unfolded, saying, "Tori has not been here for a bit." "About two weeks ago, she made the decision, which I'm sure was a very tough decision for her, but she let us know about two weeks ago that she had decided she wasn't going to continue with the podcast," Sugarman said. Sugarman also addressed how the team responded after Spelling gave them the news. "This was 100 percent her decision. Two things can be true, we can be really bummed and disappointed that she's not going to do seasons 9 and 10 with us, with you, while still wanting her to be happy and to be excited about the things she's working on and does want to do," she added.

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However, audiences shared their reaction and began questioning Spelling's absence before the official announcement. Some viewers commented on the podcast's Instagram page. One fan wrote, "Weird way to handle Tori leaving the podcast. They don’t mention it on the actual podcast but she announces it on a live video with Brian [Austin Green]."

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The Podcast Still Had Two Seasons Left to Cover

Source: MEGA Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling launched the '90210MG' rewatch podcast in 2020.

Garth and Spelling launched "90210MG" in 2020 as a rewatch podcast dedicated to revisiting every episode of Beverly Hills, 90210, which originally aired for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000. The pair appeared together throughout the entire run of the hit Fox series, joining fellow cast members Green, Ian Ziering and Jason Priestley, who returned for a guest appearance in Season 10 after leaving as a series regular following Season 9.

Jennie Garth Previously Reflected on Shannen Doherty's Time on the Show

Source: MEGA Jennie Garth reflected on the late costar Shannen Doherty's struggles before the actress left 'Beverly Hills, 90210' after Season 4.