Tori Spelling's Home Declared 'Borderline Hoarder' by Podcast Co-Host

Tori Spelling’s living conditions have come under scrutiny following her split from Dean McDermott. During a recent episode of her podcast “misSPELLING,” co-host Amy Sugarman described Spelling’s home as being at a “borderline hoarder” level.

Source: MEGA Tori Spelling’s home was described as'“borderline hoarder' level.

The two discussed the state of Spelling's home candidly, revealing insights into her personal struggles. Spelling disclosed that she faced an illness that kept her incapacitated for eight weeks, impacting her ability to work. Sugarman stated that Spelling’s “disorganized” lifestyle may contribute to her frequent health issues.

Source: MEGA The comment came from her podcast co-host Amy Sugarman.

Upon seeing a photograph of Spelling’s living room, which Sugarman noted still housed a Christmas tree, she expressed alarm. “Tori, this is not good,” Sugarman remarked, emphasizing the clutter. She pointed out that the living room could be beautiful if only it were organized. Spelling acknowledged feeling overwhelmed while caring for her five children with McDermott. She admitted that her living room had become a makeshift “gifting suite” and stated, “It’s all just sitting here in piles.”

Source: MEGA Tori Spelling admitted feeling overwhelmed after her divorce.

Sugarman emphasized the extent of the problem, claiming that Spelling’s home contained “400 stacks of s---.” She noted that the situation appears chaotic and likely contributes to Spelling's health challenges.

Source: MEGA The star said clutter built up while caring for her five kids.

Spelling recognized that her home was more “presentable” when she was married to McDermott, as he did not allow her to maintain such a level of mess. She said, “I stopped having people over.”