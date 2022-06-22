While his family was spending time together by the ocean without him, the television host took time to play a round of golf in Southern California.

The separate outings come as Spelling and McDermott have reportedly entered into a "trial separation" before they decide whether to pull the plug on their 16-year marriage. And as their marriage hangs in the balance, pals fear Spelling's troubles with the father of her children have severely taken a toll on her wellbeing.