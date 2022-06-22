Life's A Beach! Tori Spelling Soaks Up The Sun With Her Five Children While Dean McDermott Golfs Solo
Tori Spelling is soaking up the summer with her kids! The Beverly Hills, 90210 star spent quality time with all five members of her young brood at the beach in Malibu on Monday, June 20, as husband Dean McDermott was MIA amid rumors that the couple is close to finally calling it quits.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Spelling rocked a black two piece workout set as she wrapped herself in a paisley patterned shawl and a wide brimmed hat to keep the sun off her face. The proud mama was joined by kids Liam, 15, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, as they splashed around in the waves.
TORI SPELLING POSTS SULTRY SNAP AS SHE REMAINS QUIET ABOUT HER MARRIAGE TO DEAN MCDERMOTT
While his family was spending time together by the ocean without him, the television host took time to play a round of golf in Southern California.
The separate outings come as Spelling and McDermott have reportedly entered into a "trial separation" before they decide whether to pull the plug on their 16-year marriage. And as their marriage hangs in the balance, pals fear Spelling's troubles with the father of her children have severely taken a toll on her wellbeing.
“Tori’s friends are worried because they never hear from her anymore,” an insider dished, noting that those close to her "try to reach her and hear no word back."
DEAN MCDERMOTT REUNITES WITH EX-WIFE MARY JO EUSTACE AS HIS MARRIAGE TO TORI SPELLING REMAINS IN FLUX
"And she hasn’t been doing social things anymore. She seems to be isolating herself. She’s been so MIA that they’re worried something’s going on – if she’s having money troubles again or is depressed," the source added. "They just aren’t getting together in friends groups like they did before.”
The Mistletones actress went radio silent on Father's Day without a single tribute to McDermott. However, Spelling did give a shout out to another notable dad on her Instagram account, her close pal Lance Bass.
"By coincidence," she "got to spend Father's Day with my friend @lancebass and his amazing hubby @michaelturchinart and their adorable twins Alexander & Violet," as she explained in the caption of her photo showing herself hanging with Bass and his young family.