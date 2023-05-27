OK Magazine
An Adorable Bunch! Tori Spelling's Sweetest Moments With Her Kids: Photos

May 27 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Tori Spelling is one proud mama!

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress' pride and joy is her five kiddos with husband Dean McDermottLiam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau 5, and daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11 — and she never shies away from showing them off on social media.

"Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family," she wrote in an Instagram caption of a photo that also included the 56-year-old's son, Jack, 24, from a previous relationship. "And, what an amazing family tradition to all be together at."

"Been coming to #disneyonice since @thejackmonty was 7 years old. He’s 24 now," she gushed over her stepson. "It’s a family holiday tradition we love. Look at all these amazing kiddos. Ages 24 to 5. Plus, I got to spend some quality time with some of my fave mom friends."

Despite previous rumors about an impending divorce and multiple health issues over the past few years, Spelling has been focused on keeping her kids her main priority. "Their kids are doing well. Everyone is doing their best to keep things afloat and live a life that’s as normal as possible and trying to stay happy," an insider spilled about the current state of the family.

The blonde beauty even took the step of adding McDermott back into their Christmas card this year following their marital rough patch. "It’s my favorite time of year! And this year is extra special. We’re ALL together!" she gushed in the captioned over her united brood.

Scroll through the gallery to see Spelling's most adorable moments with her five children.

The Mistletones star and her spouse looked happier than ever as they brought their offspring to see Disney on Ice.

Spelling and McDermott rang in the holidays with their brood, along with the television host's son from a previous relationship.

The former child star and her little ones were all smiles while enjoying fall activities at the pumpkin patch.

Spelling, McDermott and her kiddos posed for a family photo while soaking up the sun in a tropical locale.

The group looked happy as they spent the day together at an amusement park.

