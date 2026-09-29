Tori Spelling Wears Bikini on 'Magical' Vacation With Her Kids — Nearly 6 Months After Scary Car Crash: Photos
Sept. 29 2026, Updated 3:17 p.m. ET
Tori Spelling recently traded the spotlight for sunshine on a dreamy family island getaway, and she brought her brood along for the fun.
"Photo dump 📸: from our magical ✨island 🏝️ vacation @paradisepointsd right in San Diego! Pinch me now bc paradise does exist in California! I can see our growing crew making memories here for years to come!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos.
She Showed Off Her Beach-Ready Look
The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star looked right at home on the water, lounging on a boat in a blue, cloud-patterned bikini top.
She paired the swimwear with denim shorts, a brown corduroy cap and blue-tinted sunglasses.
Layered gold chains and visible arm tattoos rounded out her look.
The Kids Got Busy on the Water
The mom-of-five's children kept plenty busy on their own. Two of them paddled a tandem kayak across the calm bay, smiling for the camera under partly cloudy skies.
The kids also tried their hand at fishing straight from the side of the boat.
One son managed a green fishing reel while waiting for a bite.
In one photo, one of her daughters later held up her catch while wearing a protective yellow glove. She leaned in to plant a playful kiss on the fish.
Family Time Continued on Dry Land
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Not every activity happened in the water. One photo showed two of the kids pedaling a red surrey bike along the waterfront.
In another picture, Spelling enjoyed a quieter moment with her youngest son. The pair sat together on an outdoor bench decorated with colorful mosaic pillows near the marina.
The Island Setting Stole a Few Scenes
San Diego's scenery featured heavily in the carousel. A photo captured a towering wooden beach chair painted with a tropical sunset, welcoming visitors with the words "Discover Mission Bay."
The Day Ended Around a Bonfire
As evening set in, the family gathered around a fire pit just steps from the water. Spelling and her kids settled into chairs, chatting and roasting marshmallows together under the night sky, with the city's lights visible in the distance.
The Trip Comes After a Rough Stretch
The getaway lands months after a scary ordeal for the family. In April, Spelling and four of her kids were hospitalized following a serious car crash in Temecula, Calif., after another driver allegedly ran a red light and struck their vehicle.
"We are so grateful and so lucky, because it could have been so much worse," she said at the time, describing how she swerved hard to shield the children from the worst of the impact.
The crash came not long after her 2025 divorce from Dean McDermott.