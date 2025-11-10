or
Tori Spelling Admits She Had the 'Easiest Divorce in Hollywood' From Ex-Husband Dean McDermott: 'This Is Drama-Free Uncoupling'

Tori Spelling emphasized how 'easy' her divorce from ex-husband Dean McDermott was.

Nov. 10 2025, Updated 12:02 p.m. ET

Tori Spelling made it clear that there is no "drama" between her and ex Dean McDermott.

On the Monday, November 10, episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, the actress, 52, broke down what her separation was really like.

Spelling revealed that, despite rumors of a grudge, she and the Due South alum had no issues settling their divorce.

"This was one of the easiest divorces in Hollywood," she admitted. "It's so interesting, because Dean and I were together 20 years, married 18, and while we had our ups and downs and problems throughout our marriage, we've had absolutely no problems throughout the divorce, which is, I think, a testament to the two of us and wanting to really step up and be there for the five humans we chose to create out of love, and setting a good example."

The exes share five children: son Liam, 18, daughter Stella, 17, daughter Hattie, 13, son Finn, 13 and son Beau, 8. Dean also has a 26-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship with Mary Jo Eustace.

On the podcast, Tori apologized for her "voice cracking" out of nerves as she got vulnerable about her divorce.

"[My relationship with Dean is] so amicable. The press wants to change the narrative. They want drama. Please, give us a break. We had enough drama throughout the marriage," she quipped. "Let us have a moment. We have no trauma. This is a drama-free uncoupling and divorce."

Tori Spelling Avoided Court During Her Divorce

Tori and Dean did not "do it through the courts" and instead hired a mediator to work out a mutually beneficial agreement.

"I have read the things online...there are some things that are taken out of context, and some things that are misinformation based on, perhaps, the initial filing," she said. "Dean and I came out of this divorce with a clean slate. Neither of us asked each other for anything. We walked away as two complete parties that are just there to support, love, raise and set a great example of how families can divorce, uncouple and lead by example and still be there for their family."

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Are Putting Their Kids First

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum will maintain a cordial relationship with her ex for the sake of her kids, who are the "most important" to them.

"It makes me sad to think that so many marriages end not in a good place. It's sad to think that the human that you started this beautiful, fairytale-esque dream [with]...and then one day, it's just done. And people walk away and they hate each other, they can't see each other..." she expressed. "I feel beyond blessed that I have the opposite of that."

The couple announced their split in June 2023, and Tori filed for divorce nine months later. The settlement agreement was signed in October, and the divorce was finalized earlier this month.

