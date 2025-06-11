Trace Cyrus Berates 'Evil' Dad Billy Ray Cyrus for Skipping Grandma's Funeral to Attend Fashion Show: 'Lamest Man Ever'

As OK! previously reported, Trace’s issues with his dad aren’t new.

Back in January, he shared that Billy Ray allegedly threatened legal action after Trace publicly voiced concern over Billy Ray’s health following his rough performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that,” Trace wrote. “But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you.”

“You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help,” he added.