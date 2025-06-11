Trace Cyrus Berates 'Evil' Dad Billy Ray Cyrus for Skipping Grandma's Funeral to Attend Fashion Show: 'Lamest Man Ever'
Trace Cyrus just went off on his dad — again.
The 36-year-old rocker called out Billy Ray Cyrus for skipping a major family moment — the funeral of his maternal grandmother, Loretta Finley, Tish's mom, who passed away in 2020.
“This man is so hungry for fame, it’s pathetic,” Trace wrote alongside a photo of the patriarch on Instagram. “He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn’t come to LA for Mammie’s funeral.”
“Even after his daughter got him a 60k private jet like he demanded, then he still didn’t come even after the plane was paid for,” he added.
The “Dark Road” artist called his father the “lamest man to ever walk planet earth.”
“Honestly, embarrassed to ever have considered you my idol,” he continued, throwing in a clown emoji. “The best thing to come from your downfall is that it made me go into beast mode. I refuse to be a washed-up, delusional, evil person when I’m old like you.”
Trace also encouraged his father to “get right with God,” claiming the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker “needs it.”
He kept the criticism going, stating, “Also why does he think that homeless hairstyle looks good? So weird.”
Trace even posted a screenshot of a fan's comment suggesting his rant was more about wanting his dad’s attention.
The commenter wrote, “Bullying him isn’t the answer btw.”
The eldest Cyrus sibling clapped back, saying he’s “past the point of even caring if I ever speak to him again.”
He added that he’s learned all he can from Billy Ray — mainly from “his mistakes” — and called him a “lost cause.”
Still, Trace made it clear he’s focused on the future
“I’ll continue to thrive as the oldest son of the family,” he wrote. “The Cyrus name will continue through me and my many children I plan to have.”
“I will raise them the right way and be a part of their life no matter what the circumstances," he added.
- Family Feud Explodes AGAIN: Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Unfollows Her After Billy Ray Hints at Father-Daughter Reunion
- Billy Ray Cyrus' Son Trace Admits He 'Barely Recognizes' His Father After Disastrous Inauguration Performance: 'You're Not Healthy'
- Trace Cyrus Scolds Brother Braison for Claiming Dad Billy Ray Is 'Healthy' After Country Star's Messy Inauguration Performance: 'Man Up'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Trace’s issues with his dad aren’t new.
Back in January, he shared that Billy Ray allegedly threatened legal action after Trace publicly voiced concern over Billy Ray’s health following his rough performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration.
“Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that,” Trace wrote. “But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you.”
“You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help,” he added.
Meanwhile, it seems not all the Cyrus kids are still beefing as Miley recently shared that their family has made progress after a long period of estrangement.
On the June 10 episode of Monica Lewinsky's "Reclaiming" podcast, she opened up about how her parents’ 2022 divorce blew up the family dynamic.
The “Flowers” singer admitted she took her mom Tish’s side because she felt “a lot of loyalty” toward her.
Things were so tense that “half [of her family members] weren’t speaking to each other,” she said.
The Hannah Montana star described the split as part of a “really difficult… dark decade.”
She said group therapy wasn’t even an option back then because things were too “messy.”
Thankfully, she added, “We cleaned all that up.”
She called reconnecting with her family “a really big part of my year this year… putting all of those lines of communication back together.”