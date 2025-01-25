Trace Cyrus Claims Dad Billy Ray 'Threatened' Legal Action Against Him After He Urged Him to Get 'Healthy': 'You Should Be Ashamed of Yourself'
Billy Ray Cyrus seems to be pushing son Trace Cyrus farther away.
On Saturday, January 25, the eldest son of the country singer shared a social media post revealing the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 63, allegedly wants to take legal action after Trace publicly expressed concerns for his health.
“Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that,” Trace, 35, began. “But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you.”
“You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help,” he added.
In addition to the grid post, Trace also uploaded an Instagram Story, where he went into more detail about his father’s response to his initial message.
“For all of you wondering, no I still haven’t heard from my dad. He did contact a family member to let me know he’s taking legal action against me for encouraging him to get help. Dad, I live 30 minutes away from you. You could’ve just come & talked to me like a man,” he penned below a photo of the musician.
As OK! previously reported, on Wednesday, January 22, Trace originally posted a paragraph about the father-of-six’s well-being following his painful performance at Donald Trump's inauguration.
"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," he stated alongside an old image of himself and Billy Ray performing onstage. "I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life."
"Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now," Trace continued. "It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away."
Trace then revealed how Billy Ray has not only alienated him, but also his youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus.
“Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow, just like me, she still idolizes you though,” he wrote.
Trace added: “We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy, Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at Mamaw's funeral when you didn’t expect me to, I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes, I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you, Dad.”
To conclude, Trace got vulnerable about his own struggles with alcohol and offered an olive branch to his dad if he needed it.
“We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and a half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing… I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you,” he finished.