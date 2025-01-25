Trace Cyrus Claims Dad Billy Ray 'Threatened' Legal Action Against Him After He Urged Him to Get 'Healthy': 'You Should Be Ashamed of Yourself'

On Saturday, January 25, the eldest son of the country singer shared a social media post revealing the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 63, allegedly wants to take legal action after Trace publicly expressed concerns for his health .

“Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that,” Trace, 35, began. “But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace. Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you.”

“You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help,” he added.