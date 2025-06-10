or
'A Dark Decade': Miley Cyrus Reveals Half of Her Family Members 'Weren't Speaking to Each Other' During 'Messy' Feud

The Cyrus family fell apart after Billy Ray and Tish split.

June 10 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

Miley Cyrus is spilling the tea on her famous family's highly publicized feud after they recently mended ties.

While appearing on the Tuesday, June 10, episode of Monica Lewinsky's "Reclaiming" podcast, the singer revealed the brood's dynamic imploded after her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, divorced in 2022.

The "Flowers" crooner admitted she sided with her mom in the split since she felt "a lot of loyalty" to her.

Miley Cyrus Discusses Her Family's 'Difficult' Feud

Miley Cyrus admitted her family endured a 'messy' and 'difficult' feud after her parents split in 2022.

Things were so strained, that at one point, "half [of her family members] weren’t speaking to each other," she confessed.

The Hannah Montana actress said it was a "really difficult … dark decade."

Miley Cyrus revealed 'half' of her family members weren't speaking last year.

Miley claimed going to group therapy wasn't an option at the time due to how "messy" things were.

Fortunately, "we cleaned all that up," she noted. "That was a really big part of my year this year, was all of my family, putting all of those lines of communication back together."

How the Family Mended Ties

The Grammy winner explained the first step of reconciling was to just see each other face-to-face and not tackling their issues right away.

"‘I’m here, you’re here, let’s start by having a good time together, and then as we start bringing some happiness and joy into each other’s life, then we’ll be in a better place to have these conversations,’" she recalled of the process.

The "Wrecking Ball" vocalist didn't go into specific details about the drama, but she revealed she wrote a song called "Secrets" that's about her wanting her father "to feel safe enough to tell [her] the things that were damning and damaging to the family."

Miley Cyrus and Her Dad's Recent Reunion

Miley Cyrus reunited with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, last month after years of estrangement.

As OK! reported, while Miley fell out with her dad after her parents' divorce, her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, became estranged from their mother, as it was claimed Tish's new husband, Dominic Purcell, dated Noah before he got with Tish.

Noah and Tish proved they're back on good terms again, having done a podcast episode and recorded a few TikToks together recently.

Meanwhile, in May, Miley reunited with her dad, brother Braison and her boyfriend Maxx Morando to celebrate Braison's birthday, with the patriarch sharing a photo from the special day.

The 'We Can't Stop' crooner sided with her mom when the matriarch divorced Billy Ray Cyrus.

Before her interview, Miley briefly addressed the drama to clarify headlines that her mom unfollowed her on Instagram, something Tish insisted was an accident.

"I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,. She’s my best friend," the superstar declared. "Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental and uninteresting."

Tish also has son Trace and daughter Brandi, whom Billy Ray adopted years ago.

