'A Dark Decade': Miley Cyrus Reveals Half of Her Family Members 'Weren't Speaking to Each Other' During 'Messy' Feud

Miley Cyrus is spilling the tea on her famous family's highly publicized feud after they recently mended ties.

While appearing on the Tuesday, June 10, episode of Monica Lewinsky's "Reclaiming" podcast, the singer revealed the brood's dynamic imploded after her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, divorced in 2022.

The "Flowers" crooner admitted she sided with her mom in the split since she felt "a lot of loyalty" to her.