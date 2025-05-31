'Tracker' Season 3: Which Characters Are Returning?
As Tracker wrapped up its second season, fans continue to wonder about Bobby Exley's fate.
The beloved character, played by Eric Graise, was conspicuously missing from several episodes, and now the show's team is speaking out.
"It's one of those things where actor availability is always an issue," executive producer Elwood Reid revealed in an interview. "There have been shows where people don't even notice [if a character is missing]."
With an ensemble cast, the dynamic lends itself to every character not needing the spotlight all the time.
Reid explained. "You don't [always] see Reenie. He talks to Velma for two seconds. He may talk to Bobby for one phone call."
Still, the absence didn't go unnoticed! In Bobby's place, fans were introduced to his cousin Randy, portrayed by Chris Lee, who stepped in to assist Colter Shaw in some gripping cases.
"Randy came in and also gave something to the show that was different. There was a real warmth and fun when he came in," Reid praised. "It was something that I think we were missing a little bit too in some episodes. He just was immediately fun when he came in."
While Exley eventually returned in the dramatic season finale, the character's absence was justified as he dealt with family matters and attended a friend's funeral during his hiatus.
Yet the intrigue doesn't stop there! Tracker has snagged a coveted spot for a third season after dominating CBS ratings — and Reid is adamant about keeping the momentum high.
"I'm determined to make sure the drama series refrains from falling 'into complacency,'" he said, teasing that familiar faces might return alongside brand-new ones.
With Season 2 done and dusted and Season 3 given the green light: could we see Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw or Diana Maria Riva's Detective Helen Brock make a comeback?
"We're going to bring back some characters from Seasons 1 and 2 — we're going to see them more and more," he teased, tantalizing fans with the promise of more surprises.
Justin Hartley, the show's star, recently celebrated the success of the second season in a February video, saying, "I just wanted to congratulate everyone on Season 2; our numbers are up from Season 1. Something like six percent or eight percent or 11 percent or something like that. That hardly ever happens."