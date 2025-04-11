Is Bobby Returning to 'Tracker'? Inside the Rumors

Fans of the show might remember that scene distinctly. Bobby, in his matching attire, grumbled about his "the worst timing" right before getting to the real work. The dialogue flows perfectly into the events of that episode, where Bobby discovers some important intel about a tech CEO’s disappearance, all while still giggling over shoe unboxing.

"Do you need more time or can we get to work?" Colter probes.

Bobby playfully responds, "No, you already ruined the moment."

It seems plausible that this flashy trailer clip wasn't too flashy after all — just another scene from before!