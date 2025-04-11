Is Bobby Returning to 'Tracker'? Inside the Rumors
Tracker fans brace yourselves! Rumor has it that Bobby (Eric Graise) will return after an elusive clip surfaced in the midseason trailer, but does it hold any water?
Eagle-eyed viewers spotted Bobby in the midseason trailer, donning a green and yellow camouflage shirt paired with a red beanie. But hold your horses! According to a Closer report, multiple sources are now claiming that this clip might not be new after all. Why? Because it appears to have already graced the screen in Season 2!
At the 32-second mark of the trailer, Bobby is heard exclaiming, "Woah," as a box of red sneakers sits enticingly in front of him. Sound familiar? It should! Recall Season 2, Episode 4, titled "Noble Rot," where Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) interrupts Bobby while he’s unboxing the very same pair of red kicks.
Fans of the show might remember that scene distinctly. Bobby, in his matching attire, grumbled about his "the worst timing" right before getting to the real work. The dialogue flows perfectly into the events of that episode, where Bobby discovers some important intel about a tech CEO’s disappearance, all while still giggling over shoe unboxing.
"Do you need more time or can we get to work?" Colter probes.
Bobby playfully responds, "No, you already ruined the moment."
It seems plausible that this flashy trailer clip wasn't too flashy after all — just another scene from before!
As for Bobby’s absence, it’s worth noting that Randy (Chris Lee), his cousin, swooped in to fill the void. This role switch came as Bobby dealt with personal matters, including attending a friend’s funeral.
In Episode 10, Randy told Colter, "He will get back to it — and if he doesn’t then I will make sure he does. No way out but through."
But what about that tantalizing trailer for Episode 16? Randy is again in action, maneuvering through snowy terrain, described as the "deadzone wilderness." Could this mean Bobby’s fate is still hanging in the balance?
So, while the midseason trailer has sparked dreams of Bobby's return, it may just be a rerun in disguise. Will actor Graise ever make a comeback to the desk? Only time can tell.