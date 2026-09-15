Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler 'Regrets' Participating in His Documentary as She Feels She Wasn't 'Portrayed' Fairly

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Moakler Already Felt the Documentary Would Misrepresent Her

Source: MEGA Shanna Moakler said she regretted agreeing to appear in the documentary.

Moakler acknowledged that she had concerns about the project, even though she ultimately agreed to participate. "I don't know how he got me to go and do this documentary," she said of the project. "I knew in my heart I wasn't going to be portrayed the way that I felt I deserved," she admitted.

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Moakler Hasn't Watched the Finished Film

Source: MEGA Shanna Moakler said she has yet to watch the documentary.

The 51-year-old revealed she has not actually watched Louder Than Fear herself. Instead, she said the material others shared with her only reinforced the concerns she already had about how her story would be portrayed in the film. "I just was like, 'Yeah, that's kind of what I thought was going to happen,'" Moakler said. "I'm a little disappointed with myself for participating." The documentary focuses on Barker's life and recovery following the 2008 plane crash that nearly killed him, while also examining his career, relationships and family. The film features Moakler alongside their children, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, as well as Kourtney Kardashian. (Travis is a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, daughter of Shanna and Oscar De La Hoya.)

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Travis' Memoir Left a Similar Mark

Source: MEGA Travis Barker published a memoir that Shanna Moakler said portrayed her unfairly.

Shanna's concerns about the documentary echo her reaction to Travis' 2015 memoir, Can I Say, which she also felt handled her unfairly. "I regretted being a part of that book," she said during the podcast. "I didn't like how I was edited or portrayed in that book. It was really, really hurtful." The memoir covered Travis' rise with Blink-182, his struggles with addiction, his 2008 plane crash and his relationship with Shanna.

Shanna Is Telling Her Side of the Story

Source: MEGA Shanna Moakler is planning to release her own memoir, 'Blink of an Eye.'