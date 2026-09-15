Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler 'Regrets' Participating in His Documentary as She Feels She Wasn't 'Portrayed' Fairly
Sept. 15 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET
Shanna Moakler is second-guessing her decision to appear in Travis Barker's new documentary after seeing how their past relationship was handled.
"I regret a lot. I wish I didn't do it," Moakler said during the September 10 episode of iHeartRadio's "I Do, Part 2" podcast, where she chatted with Jana Kramer about her involvement in Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.
Moakler Already Felt the Documentary Would Misrepresent Her
Moakler acknowledged that she had concerns about the project, even though she ultimately agreed to participate.
"I don't know how he got me to go and do this documentary," she said of the project.
"I knew in my heart I wasn't going to be portrayed the way that I felt I deserved," she admitted.
Moakler Hasn't Watched the Finished Film
The 51-year-old revealed she has not actually watched Louder Than Fear herself.
Instead, she said the material others shared with her only reinforced the concerns she already had about how her story would be portrayed in the film.
"I just was like, 'Yeah, that's kind of what I thought was going to happen,'" Moakler said. "I'm a little disappointed with myself for participating."
The documentary focuses on Barker's life and recovery following the 2008 plane crash that nearly killed him, while also examining his career, relationships and family.
The film features Moakler alongside their children, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, as well as Kourtney Kardashian. (Travis is a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, daughter of Shanna and Oscar De La Hoya.)
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Travis' Memoir Left a Similar Mark
Shanna's concerns about the documentary echo her reaction to Travis' 2015 memoir, Can I Say, which she also felt handled her unfairly.
"I regretted being a part of that book," she said during the podcast. "I didn't like how I was edited or portrayed in that book. It was really, really hurtful."
The memoir covered Travis' rise with Blink-182, his struggles with addiction, his 2008 plane crash and his relationship with Shanna.
Shanna Is Telling Her Side of the Story
Shanna is preparing to revisit her past relationships in her upcoming memoir, Blink of an Eye.
"It's not just about Travis," she said. "Travis has a couple chapters, but it's not just about chapters."
She continued, "I want this book to be one that inspires women to learn about trauma, trauma bonding, how to get over living through embarrassing things in the public eye."
Shanna and Travis have remained connected through their children since their divorce in 2008.