Travis Barker Showers Kourtney Kardashian With Love on Mother's Day as She Celebrates for the First Time as a Mom-of-4

The pictures featured a few shots of Kourtney, 45, holding their baby boy as well as one of him clad in a onesie while in a stroller. However, the spouses have yet to show the tot's face.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you," the musician, 48, gushed in the caption. "Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash ❤️."

He gushed to Kourtney, "Thank you for being so kind to me and treating me so well love you."

His kids honored their biological mom and their stepmom on the holiday, with Landon writing on Instagram, "Happy Mother's Day momma love you so much, hope you have the best day ever! And thank you for having such a big heart."

Alabama wrote to Shanna, "Happy mother's day beauty! I love you so much, you always let me be myself & I thank you for it, you taught me how to be a great young woman & always stand my ground. Your presence has so much value & your heart is so precious, I love you mama."

The teen was just as nice in her message to Kourtney, gushing, "I love you, thank you for being another woman in my life to look after me & taking me in as your family. You have such a passion for being a great mom & always showing out for all of your kids, your grind is so inspiring, you're the best!"