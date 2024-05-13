OK Magazine
Travis Barker Showers Kourtney Kardashian With Love on Mother's Day as She Celebrates for the First Time as a Mom-of-4

travis barker showers kourtney kardashian love mothers day kids
Source: mega;@travisbarker/instagram
By:

May 13 2024, Updated 11:57 a.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian was showered with love while celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom to four children.

On Sunday, May 12, the reality star's husband, Travis Barker, made a sweet social media post in her honor and shared a few photos of their 6-month-old son, Rocky Barker.

travis barker showers kourtney kardashian love mothers day kids
Source: mega

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in 2022.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you," the musician, 48, gushed in the caption. "Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash ❤️."

The pictures featured a few shots of Kourtney, 45, holding their baby boy as well as one of him clad in a onesie while in a stroller. However, the spouses have yet to show the tot's face.

travis barker showers kourtney kardashian love mothers day kids
Source: @travisbarker/instagram

The pair welcomed their first child together in November 2023.

The mother-of-four reposted his upload, writing, "forever and ever."

She also showed off the over-the-top flower arrangement the drummer set up in their home.

In addition to Rocky, the Poosh founder shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

travis barker showers kourtney kardashian love mothers day kids
Source: @travisbarker/instagram

The drummer had their home filled with flowers on Mother's Day.

Kourtney Kardashian
Meanwhile, Travis has son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

His kids honored their biological mom and their stepmom on the holiday, with Landon writing on Instagram, "Happy Mother's Day momma love you so much, hope you have the best day ever! And thank you for having such a big heart."

He gushed to Kourtney, "Thank you for being so kind to me and treating me so well love you."

travis barker showers kourtney kardashian love mothers day kids
Source: @travisbarker/instagram

The stars were friends and neighbors before things turned romantic in late 2020.

Alabama wrote to Shanna, "Happy mother's day beauty! I love you so much, you always let me be myself & I thank you for it, you taught me how to be a great young woman & always stand my ground. Your presence has so much value & your heart is so precious, I love you mama."

The teen was just as nice in her message to Kourtney, gushing, "I love you, thank you for being another woman in my life to look after me & taking me in as your family. You have such a passion for being a great mom & always showing out for all of your kids, your grind is so inspiring, you're the best!"

Travis also cares for his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 25, whose parents are Shanna and Oscar De La Hoya. Like her half-siblings, Atiana made posts for both the model and Kourtney.

Though Shanna has feuded with the Kardashian family for years, she recently insisted she doesn't have any kind of feeling toward them, noting in an interview, "I just am doing my own thing."

